Biosion Announces Research Collaboration with ImmunoGen to Create Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Collaboration to explore potential of creating next-generation antibody-drug conjugates with Biosion's SynTracer® internalization platform and ImmunoGen's proprietary linker-payload technology

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosion USA, Inc. (Biosion), a global R&D biotechnology company, today announced an exploratory research collaboration to create antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer with ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in developing next generation ADCs. In the joint research effort, Biosion will leverage its proprietary SynTracer® high-throughput (HT) endocytosis platform to generate highly selective antibodies to targets allocated by each company and ImmunoGen will provide their proprietary linker-payload technology to create novel ADCs.

"We are excited about our new joint research effort with ImmunoGen, a world-renowned leader in ADCs," said Hugh Davis, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, and President of Biosion USA, Inc. "This collaboration will take advantage of the strengths of each company; ImmunoGen's expertise in linkers and payloads combined with Biosion's SynTracer® HT endocytosis platform with the goal of identifying novel treatments for solid tumor cancers."

About Biosion



Biosion is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing antibody-based therapies to improve patient outcomes for the treatment of immune and oncologic diseases. Established in 2017, Biosion has built a pipeline of innovative biologics through its internally derived proprietary technologies including the H³ antibody discovery platform, SynTracer® high-throughput endocytosis platform, and Flexibody™ bispecific platform. Biosion's lead asset, BSI-045B (anti-TSLP mAb), is currently in Phase 2 for severe asthma and entering Phase 2 for atopic dermatitis. Biosion and partners have plans to progress additional immune-oncology biologics and antibody drug conjugates into clinical trials for oncology indications over the next year. Biosion has operations in the US, Australia, and China.

Learn more about Biosion at www.biosion.com.

About SynTracer® High Throughput (HT) Endocytosis Platform

SynTracer® HT endocytosis platform is Biosion's antibody discovery platform that enables the rapid identification of antibodies with high endocytosis rates, providing promising candidates for antibody drug conjugates. The SynTracer® HT endocytosis platform is also uniquely positioned to identify superior antibodies for use with other modalities such as siRNA, oligonucleotides, radioisotopes, and immune-stimulating agents.

Media and Investor Contact

Ewen Bazirake

Senior Director, Business Development

E-mail: Ewen.Bazirake@biosion.com

View original content:

SOURCE Biosion, Inc.