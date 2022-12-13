CCMR3 Acquires HealthCare-I, L.L.C.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --CCMR3, a leading provider of accounts receivable and collection services, has acquired Healthcare-I, L.L.C. (HCI), a healthcare receivables management company.

Since 1992, HCI has specialized in healthcare debt recoveries, offering consulting services to business offices and insurance claims management. HCI is now a wholly owned subsidiary of CCMR3 and will continue to be operated as a stand-alone entity.

"We are honored to be a company that other businesses can trust to uphold their values," says Jacob Corlyon, Co-founder and CEO of CCMR3. "This acquisition is an opportunity to expand our portfolio while leveraging the extensive knowledge of industry veterans at HCI."

CCMR3 is committed to reshaping how consumers experience collections by initiating compassionate, professional, and ethical conversations during every interaction. Dedicated account representatives will provide each consumer with various financial literacy resources to help them succeed financially. Today, CCMR3 offers a robust suite of services designed to grow profitability, lessen the internal administrative burden, and enhance the overall consumer and patient experience.

"For over 25 years, HCI has been a pillar in the healthcare debt recoveries space," says Christian Lehr, President of Healthcare-I, L.L.C. "This acquisition allows HCI to merge with a major disruptor in the industry while continuing to effectively serve the healthcare facilities we have partnered with for years. CCMR3 shares the same core values as HCI, improving the financial well-being of patients, boosting the hospital's bottom line, and delivering an exceptional experience through compassionate collections."

"HCI and CCMR3 were a logical fit for each other," says Nick Ciabattone, Director at Corporate Advisory Solutions. "This acquisition strengthens CCMR3's position in the healthcare collections space and aligns two reputable organizations with complementary skill sets." CAS served as HCI's exclusive sell-side M&A advisor.

CCMR3's accreditation and memberships include ACA International, New York State Collectors Association, Receivables Management Association, International Association of Commercial Collectors, InsideARM and Healthcare Financial Management Association.

About CCMR3

CCMR3 provides modern, technology-driven revenue recovery solutions, debt purchasing, and litigation services for enterprises that need engagement with empathy, experience with compliance, and excellence in revenue recovery. Leveraging state-of-the-art analytics and machine learning combined with a service-focused approach, CCMR3 helps organizations from a variety of industries protect their brands and improve their bottom lines. To learn more, visit www.ccmr3.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

