Clearcover Earns Prestigious BBB Torch Award for Ethics

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearcover, Inc. , the next-generation car insurance company, today announced it has received the 2022 Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago and Northern Illinois.

"The cornerstone of Clearcover's strategy is our commitment to provide transparency to our agents, partners and policyholders," said Clearcover Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Derek Brigham . "Upholding ethical business practices in everything we do is the embodiment of that commitment, and this award validates that we are delivering on this promise."

Given to a select group of only 11 Chicago metro businesses in 2022, the annual award spotlights companies that exemplify marketplace trust and excellence. Accredited with the organization since 2017, Clearcover maintains an A+ rating with the BBB.

"The Torch Award is the premier award the BBB can present to a company," said BBB President and CEO Steve Bernas. "Torch Award winners demonstrate extraordinary ethical standards of trust and behavior. These companies represent the highest level of dedication to four key attributes including character, culture, customers, and community."

Clearcover's digital-first approach to car insurance, which incorporates technology into every step of the process such as its ClearAI® powered Clear Claims™ to help expedite payments on eligible claims, provides a robust toolkit to ensure the success of its agents and partners.

"Clearcover is a great partner," said Jason Wamsganz, president of Partners Insurance in St. Louis. "The level of loyalty and dedication to our success gives us confidence when recommending Clearcover to our clients."

This top recognition comes on the heels of Clearcover ranking No. 151 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America list and No. 50 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 .

About Clearcover

Clearcover is the next generation insurance company that provides customers with the technology they need to confidently make the smartest decisions at every step. Clearcover is challenging the status quo with hassle-free insurance that redefines what it means to put the customer first, delivering affordable car insurance with one of the industry's fastest claims experiences. Clearcover includes Clearcover, Inc., which was founded in 2016 by Kyle Nakatsuji and Derek Brigham, Clearcover Insurance Company (NAIC #16524) and Clearcover Insurance Agency. Clearcover has raised more than $480 million in funding to date. In 2022, the insurance fintech ranked No.50 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and No. 151 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America. Clearcover has also been featured by Glassdoor as one of the nation's "Best Places to Work." For more information, visit Clearcover.com .

