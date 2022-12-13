THE CLIFFS AT PRINCEVILLE PARTNERED WITH ENVOY TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES ELECTRIC CAR SHARING AS A RESORT AMENITY

PRINCEVILLE, Kauai, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cliffs at Princeville will provide on site electric car sharing as a resort amenity, in partnership with Envoy Hawaii. The Tesla ʻEVIP' program is the latest in a series of award-winning sustainability initiatives introduced by The Cliffs, aligned with UN sustainability pillars.

The Cliffs At Princeville X Envoy Technologies (PRNewswire)

The innovative electric car service allows resort guests and owners to enjoy sustainable transportation via a simple app.

The partnership also represents Envoy's first foray into Hawaii's hospitality market, with the delivery of two Tesla Model 3's, with more on the way. Using the Envoy Mobility app, owners and guests can reserve the cars by the hour or the day and enjoy the freedom of sustainable transportation without the hassle and expense of traditional car rental services.

"It's firstly a convenience," says Cliffs General Manager Jim Braman, "but it's also a premium amenity, allowing our guests to venture out and explore the island in an environmentally friendly ride."

Tesla charging stations have been installed at The Cliffs, where solar powered suites and Tesla batteries already generate over 80% of the resortʻs energy needs.

"We are forging a new pathway to sustainable travel by partnering with The Cliffs at Princeville," says Jason Burks, Director of Innovation for Envoy Hawaii.

"EV on-demand car rentals reduce the carbon footprint of visitors at a time when rental car availability and price increases have left travelers scrambling for alternative mobility options," added Ori Sagie, co-founder and CEO of Envoy Technologies.

For travelers visiting Kauai, The Cliffs at Princeville's partnership with Envoy Hawaii strategically solves this problem.

Creating an electric car share offering for the hospitality industry is a natural progression for Envoy, as it expands from a business originating in multifamily housing and office building sectors.

About The Cliffs at Princeville

The Cliffs at Princeville is a luxurious oceanfront vacation resort in Princeville on Kauai's North Shore offering the quiet privacy of solar-powered condominium suites on 22 lush acres. Learn more https://www.cliffsatprinceville.com/sustainability-reports

About Envoy Hawaii

Envoy Hawaii is the local partner of Envoy Technologies, providing turnkey electric vehicle-sharing services, offering on-site, on-demand vehicles where people live, work and stay. Learn more

https://www.envoythere.com/post/envoy-hawaii-hospitality-amenity

