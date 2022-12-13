Crystal Capital Partners Named Alternative Investments Platform of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report

Prestigious Industry Award Recognizes Leading Alternative Investment Platforms Helping Financial Advisors Align Alternative Assets with High-Net-Worth Clients



MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Capital Partners, a leading turnkey alternative investment platform for financial advisors, was named a winner of a Wealth Solutions Report Exemplar Award, a recognition of the best firms in wealth management. An industry leader offering a streamlined institutional alternative investment platform, Crystal was recognized as one of three firms playing a critical role in delivering a wide range of funds to wealth management firms, including independent broker-dealers and RIAs.

Steven Brod, CEO of Crystal Capital Partners, said, "We are honored to be recognized as one of the leading Alternative Investments Platforms of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report. We would like to also congratulate iCapital and CAIS, with whom we share the recognition. Our deepest gratitude extends to the hundreds of financial advisory firms that utilize our proprietary platform to support their business. Without their partnership, none of this would have been possible."

Wealth Solutions Report noted Crystal has built robust partnerships with more than 200 advisory firms while achieving 20% AUM growth over the past two years. Crystal's conflict-free manager selection process also has enabled the firm to offer a wide range of third-party funds while receiving any compensation from managers on its platform.

Crystal's proprietary technology and streamlined operational workflow offers financial advisors and their clients the ability to build diversified portfolios across a wide range of institutional funds and strategies. In partnership with Crystal, financial advisors are delivering institutional private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) exposures to their QP clients' portfolios, while significantly reducing the operational burden associated with this asset class.



Mr. Brod concluded, "As we celebrate another banner year and look ahead to 2023, we anticipate more wins ahead as we aspire to deliver the best service and products to advisors seeking access to alternative investments."

Crystal Capital Partners is a turn-key alternative investment platform, providing financial advisors with exposure to third-party institutional private market and hedge funds for their clients' portfolios. Crystal's clients include independent advisors, regional banks, IBDs, and multi-family offices. Crystal is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Miami, Florida.



