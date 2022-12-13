GroupSense Recognized by Gartner® in 2022 Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security Report

Report Notes Digital Risk Protection Services Market is Driven by Increasing Need to Have Visibility Into External-facing Assets to Help Prioritize Mitigation and Remediation Efforts

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense, a digital risk protection services (DRPS) company, today announced that Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, has recognized the company as a Sample Vendor in the 2022 Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security report. This specific report aims to track some of the more impactful emerging technologies and trends driving innovation in the security market, including DRPS.

GroupSense is a digital risk protection company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. (PRNewsfoto/GroupSense) (PRNewswire)

According to the report, "The DRPS market is composed of technology and service providers offering solutions developed to protect critical digital assets and data exposed to external threats. These solutions provide visibility into clear (surface) web, deep web, and dark web sources to identify potential threats to critical assets and provide contextual information on threat actors and the tactics and processes utilized to conduct malicious activity." Further, the report now ranks DRPS as a medium-impact security-related emerging technology with a three-to-six-year adoption rate.

"In our opinion, our inclusion in the Emerging Tech Impact Radar report is significant because it further validates our position as one of the leading DRPS companies in the market," said Kurtis Minder, co-founder and CEO of GroupSense. "The shift of DRPS from low- to medium-impact also aligns with what we're seeing from our growing customer base in terms of the demand to increase the protection of a company's overall digital footprint to brand assets and even executives."

GroupSense offers Digital Risk Protection, Election Threat Protection, Executive Protection and Ransomware response services, including negotiation training. The company's DRPS solutions continuously monitor for threats and indicators of risk to provide remediation recommendations in various areas, including brand protection, VIP protection, digital footprint protection, social and dark web monitoring, vulnerability detection and mitigation capabilities.

Minder continued: "As cyber threats continue to increase, it's more important than ever for companies to focus on the areas that represent the greatest risk to their businesses. However, many companies only focus on cybersecurity technology, but GroupSense's Managed Security Intelligence Center (MSIC), combined with our automated Tracelight platform, gives clients a truly tailored human/machine solution that is an effective approach to not only improve their cybersecurity efforts, but also significantly reduce their external attack footprint."

In addition to the Gartner report, GroupSense was also recently acknowledged in Javelin Research's Ransomware Negotiation Market Landscape 2022 report for its world-class work in negotiations. To learn more about GroupSense's offerings, visit here.

Resources

Gartner Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security report. Elizabeth Kim, Swati Rakheja, Bill Ray, Nat Smith, Mark Wah, Dave Messett, Ruggero Contu, Dan Ayoub, Mark Driver, Lawrence Pingree, 16 November 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GroupSense

GroupSense is a digital risk protection services company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GroupSense