InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Care Device for Applying Lotion (CHK-290)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a strain- and mess-free way to apply lotion to your back, shoulders and other areas of the body," said an inventor, from Round Lake Beach, Ill., "so I invented the ELECTRONIC BACK CREAM APPLICATOR. My design can be used to apply moisturizing lotions, medicinal rubs, or other products such as sunscreen.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

"The invention provides an improved way to apply lotions to the back and other hard-to-reach areas. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also reduces struggles and strain and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-290, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp