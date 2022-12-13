Mainstream Renewable Power, bp and Statkraft sign collaboration and capacity-building MoU with Windport in Norway

FORNEBU, Norway, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream"), the renewable energy company majority-owned by Aker Horizons, bp and Statkraft have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Windport in Mandal, Norway, to position the port at the forefront of offshore wind development. Mainstream, bp and Statkraft are partnering to pursue a bid to develop fixed-bottom offshore wind power at the Sørlige Nordsjø II (SN2) ‎license area.

Besides the commitment from the consortium to explore the use of Windport to develop and operate offshore wind at SN2, the MoU incorporates a Collaboration Charter, which is unique in its inclusion of capacity-building of the port's subcontractors, many of which are Norwegian, and the strengthening of the port's competitive edge. The approach laid out in the Collaboration Charter will help drive the port's cost optimization and innovative development, whilst boosting the port's ability to service the global offshore wind industry.

Windport, a subsidiary of Global Ocean Technology, is building a port ideally located to serve the SN2 site offshore Norway. The port is expected to be a "one-stop-shop" for offshore wind port services, serving the SN2 area and the wider North Sea and global regions.

The Collaborative Charter will see bp, Mainstream and Statkraft adding a new dimension and level of support to accelerate the port's start-up and efficiency. Bp, through its global innovative digital and technology teams and offerings, along with Mainstream and Statkraft, will work closely to support Windport and help strengthen the development of its associated local and Norwegian subcontractors.

Sebastian Bringsværd, Spokesperson for the SN2 consortium and Head of Norway and Sweden at Mainstream, said: "Norway is on the verge of an offshore wind revolution and new collaboration models such as our Collaboration Charter will play a key role in ensuring its success. We have been working with Windport over the last couple of months to aid the development of the port and local subcontractors in the region and we are impressed by the leadership Windport is displaying in spearheading the Agder region's involvement in offshore wind. We're offering the best of bp, Mainstream and Statkraft to help create what will be a vital port for not only Norway but the global offshore industry as well. Going beyond what we see competitors are doing in the market, we need to ensure we bring all levels of the Norwegian and local supply chain on board to capitalize on the growth we expect to see in the years ahead."

Øystein S. Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of Global Ocean Technology, added: "We thank bp, Mainstream, and Statkraft for the trust they have in Windport and we look forward to working together to develop our Collaborative Charter to effectively aid efficient and innovative port infrastructure and services."

The SN2 consortium brings together the individual companies' strong technical skills and deep ‎experience in offshore energy projects, covering the full value chain from innovative development to ‎the delivery of offshore renewable energy to market.‎

The SN2 licence area is located in the Norwegian North Sea about 140 kilometres off the coast of Norway. The partnership will work with local suppliers, building ‎industrial competencies for Norway's offshore wind market, and contribute toward Norway's Net Zero ambitions.

About the SN2 Consortium:

Bp has interests in the offshore wind sector in both the US and UK and a longstanding ‎onshore wind business in the US. It brings strong North Sea development and operating ‎experience, international energy trading capabilities and a disciplined financial framework to ‎the partnership.‎

As Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, Statkraft's expertise in energy ‎management and its experience and competence in wind farm development and ‎operations provide a foundation for success in developing SN2.‎

Mainstream Renewable Power, an Aker Horizons company which recently combined with Aker Offshore Wind, brings to the project its learnings and know-how from five decades of designing and ‎executing offshore projects in the North Sea as a supplier, developer and operator. Aker ‎Horizons will work closely with the consortium on topics including strategy and financing, ‎and the partnership will also benefit from the broad capabilities of other Aker companies.‎

