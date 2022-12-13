The Pacific Financial Group Appoints Judith Cheng as New Chief Investment Officer

Cheng to lead the firm's Portfolio Management Team and Asset Allocation Committee focused on further strengthening SDBA Model Portfolio Initiative

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), a wealth management innovator and leader in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) announced that Judith Cheng has joined the leadership team as Chief Investment Officer.

Judith has extensive experience in investment strategy, analysis, and research, most recently with DWS and BNY Mellon. She spent her early career in diverse roles at Northwestern Mutual and Royal Bank of Canada. Her previous work has focused on portfolio construction, market analysis, manager research, and multi-asset model investment portfolios. She is skilled at managing and rebalancing investment portfolios and developing market related thought leadership.

"We have big ambitions to grow our turnkey asset management platform and model portfolio marketplace" says TPFG Co-CEO Megan Meade. "Judith's background and expertise is ideally aligned with our company vision and strategic priorities. We're fortunate to have her."

Judith is a CFA Charterholder and has earned Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) and Certified in Investment Performance Measurement (CIPM) designations. She has also obtained FINRA Series 7 and Series 63 certifications.

"I'm extremely excited to join TPFG and work alongside a group of diverse, experienced, and talented individuals." says Cheng. "Everyone at TPFG exudes passion for the industry with innovative minds to curate the best offerings for our clients. One of the reasons I joined TPFG is because of their commitment to making expert investment advice and multi-asset manager offerings accessible to everyone. I am passionate in helping others achieve financial success, I hope to continue to promote and deliver investment advice to enable every client to reach their financial goals."

About The Pacific Financial Group

Founded in 1984, The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. (TPFG) is a SEC registered investment advisory firm and dynamic wealth management innovator that focuses on the group retirement space. The firm was an early pioneer in the evolution of Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) for 401(k), 403(b), and 457 plans. Strategy PLUS is the firm's flagship investment platform that offers a unique blend of choice, talent, and sophisticated modeling not found in traditional retirement plans. TPFG affiliate RiskPro®, is a revolutionary risk profiling, portfolio construction and surveillance software.

