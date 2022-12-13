SIRENAS AND HUME SUPERNATURAL ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO CREATE SCIENCE-BACKED PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

-Sirenas to apply its unique collections of marine organisms and plants to create sustainable personal care products

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirenas, a chemical discovery company harnessing computational metabolomics for "Natural Product" drug discovery, and Hume Supernatural, Inc. ("Hume"), a leading personal care product company, announced today that the companies have entered into a collaboration to bring new natural ingredients from diverse marine and terrestrial sources into the personal care space. The companies plan to work together to identify, test and bring to market ingredients that enhance the efficacy of Hume's personal care products including deodorants, body oil and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hume – a growing, science-driven brand – to expand the application of our marine-based chemistry and identify new effective extracts to support the creation of next generation personal care products," said Eduardo Esquenazi, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Sirenas. "This collaboration allows us to enter both the personal health and cosmeceutical spaces, which represents an enormous untapped wealth of opportunity for Sirenas. We're excited to bring forth our unique insights and ingredients to pioneer a new class of best-in-class, sustainable products with Hume."

Over the last decade, Sirenas has sustainably and ethically built one of the largest and most unique collections of marine organisms and plants from diverse ecosystems and geographies, from the deep sea to coral reefs and estuaries. The scientists at Sirenas have run these samples through cutting edge and proprietary chemical extraction and analytics and tested each one in over 70 in-vitro biological assays relevant to human health. The result is the largest repository of information connecting the unchartered chemistry of marine organisms to applications in human health. Sirenas' insights reveal both extracts and single compounds that modulate inflammation, pathways in cancer, infectious disease and microbiome dynamics. The team at Sirenas is using these findings to help design the next generation of health products, in collaboration with Hume, to bring the untapped and limitless healing power of the ocean to all people. Learn more about Sirenas' science and technology here.

"Hume Supernatural's mission is to reimagine personal care by utilizing novel approaches and ingredients founded on nature-backed science," said Hume Co-founder and CEO Jeremy Horowitz. "This partnership with Sirenas, a world-class biotech company, will allow Hume to further push the boundaries of what is possible with novel ingredients in personal care in order to continue to develop the most effective, trusted, best-in-class products."

Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

ABOUT SIRENAS

Sirenas is a new breed of cosmeceutical company, who is focused on harnessing computational metabolomics for "Natural Product" drug discovery. Through its expertise in oceanography and microbiome dynamics, Sirenas has sustainably and ethically built one of the largest and most unique collections of marine organisms and plants from diverse ecosystems and geographies. Our repository of information allows us to connect the novel chemistry of marine organisms to applications in human health and reveal both extracts and single compounds that modulate inflammation, pathways in cancer, and infectious disease.

Please visit www.sirenasmd.com for more information and engage with us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT HUME SUPERNATURAL

Hume Supernatural was founded in 2020 with the mission to create a new category of supernatural personal care products that trade harsh chemicals for clinically backed, effective, plant-based ingredients that work with your body's microbiome. Scientific rigor and a nature-first approach to development have led to two hero products: a breakthrough, probiotic powered Deodorant and a moisturizing Dry Body Oil mist. Hume's highly-effective Deodorant formula is unlike existing natural deodorants: it works to absorb moisture, trap and bind odor, support the skin microbiome and protect and nourish the skin. Hume also revolutionized body moisturization with its Dry Body Oil mist, which contains no water, fillers or preservatives found in many traditional lotions. Instead, Hume created a custom blend of nutrient-rich oils, such as Apricot Kernel and Coconut MCTs, that bring your skin's lipid layer back to life for long-lasting, microbiome-supporting moisture. Hume Supernatural's products are available at humesupernatural.com , Amazon, and more than 2,350 doors across the US including Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Vitamin Shoppe. The brand can also be found in spa shops of select Pendry Hotels and Montage Resorts as well as Vuori retail stores across the country.

