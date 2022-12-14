DENSO Announces Organization, Leadership Updates in North America

Changes, effective Jan. 1, 2023, enhance mobility supplier's competitiveness, position it to meet customers' and society's evolving needs

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced updates to its business groups, organizational structure and leadership roles and responsibilities in North America, taking effect Jan. 1, 2023.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International)
The moves are designed to strengthen DENSO's ability to quickly address customers' and society's changing needs and bolster the company's Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all.

BUSINESS GROUPS 

Business units will organize under two business groups aligned with Green and Peace of Mind, serving as a hub for strategic business and product development.

Andrew Clemence will lead the Green Business Group, which will oversee efficiency-enabling technologies like thermal, electrification and motor solutions.

Chuntao Ye will lead the Peace of Mind Business Group, which will lead advanced mobility technology development, including safety and connected solutions.

MANUFACTURING 

Manufacturing excellence is essential to DENSO's long-term success. To support this, Shinichi Nakamizo will centralize responsibility for regional manufacturing operations in his continued role as Chief Manufacturing Officer.

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES 
To support the evolution of business group and central manufacturing efforts in North America, executive leaders will serve in roles as described below.

Group 

Name  

Role  

Manufacturing 

Shinichi Nakamizo 

Chief Manufacturing Officer  

Green Business Group 

Andrew Clemence 

Green Business Leader 

Quality Engineering 

Pat Bassett 

Function Head for Quality Engineering 

Research & Development 

Shinichiro Nakamura 

Function Head for Research & Development 

DENSO in Maryville, Tennessee, &  
Peace of Mind  Business Group 

Chuntao Ye 

DENSO in Maryville President & Peace of Mind Business Leader  

Engine Injection Components 

Mitsuru Ban

Business Unit Leader for Engine Injection Components   

South Sub-Region (SSR) & DENSO in Athens, Tennessee

Marty Deschenes 

SSR Leader & President of DENSO in Athens 

North America Thermal Manufacturing & DENSO's Thermal Manufacturing Facility in Battle Creek, Michigan

Shuichi Kamakura 

North America Thermal Manufacturing Leader & President of DENSO's Thermal Manufacturing Facility in Battle Creek

DENSO site leaders will serve in the following roles.

Group 

Name  

Role  

DENSO in Guelph, Ontario

John Klassen

Manufacturing Leader and President of DENSO in Guelph

DENSO in Athens

Donovan Pierce

Vice President of Operations in Athens

DENSO's Thermal Manufacturing Facility in Battle Creek

Jon Ruge

Vice President of Operations at DENSO's Thermal Facility in Battle Creek

DENSO in Maryville

Chris Ramsey

Vice President of Operations at DENSO in Maryville

DENSO in Maryville

Mark Moses

Vice President of Electrification Systems at DENSO in Maryville

North America Thermal Business Planning & DENSO's Thermal Manufacturing Facility in Battle Creek

Matt Briden

Vice President of North America Thermal Business Planning and DENSO's Thermal Facility in Battle Creek 

About DENSO   

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

