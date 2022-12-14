Integral Federal Hires Heather Dallara as its First Senior Vice President of Business Operations

Former Amentum and GDIT Contracts Executive brings 18+ years of experience to newly created role

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Federal, a premier intelligence and national security solutions provider, announced today that it has hired Heather Dallara as senior vice president of business operations, a newly created position for the company. A strategic GovCon contracts and M&A integration veteran, Dallara joins the company from Amentum, where she served as vice president of corporate contracts. Previously, she was vice president of defense contracts for General Dynamics Information Technology.

"It's an exciting time at Integral Federal, as we continue building our leadership team to steer the next stage of our growth," said Wayne Wilkinson, president and CEO of Integral Federal. "We are delighted to welcome Heather to the team. Her stellar experience as a mission-driven GovCon change agent will help propel us into the middle market as a premier national security services provider."

Dallara will be responsible for driving and executing Integral Federal's growth, transformation and strategic M&A initiatives. She brings nearly two decades of national security experience in contracts leadership, strategy, M&A integration and risk management to the role. Dallara has earned a reputation as a trusted GovCon leader with deep expertise in strategic contract, procurement, pricing, risk management lifecycle and problem-solving services for the defense, intelligence and national security sectors.

Dallara was recognized as a Top 12 Contracting Execs to Watch by WashingtonExec in 2020.

About Integral Federal

Since Integral's founding in 1998, we've helped clients leverage existing and emerging technologies to transform their enterprises, empower growth, drive innovation and build sustainable success. The forward-leaning solutions we deliver are tailored to each mission with a focus on keeping our nation safe and secure. Our company is united by a shared passion of excellence in service. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer that fosters a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion. Learn more: www.integralfed.com .

