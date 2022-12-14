Premise Health Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification

This certification validates Premise's commitment to managing risk, improving security posture, and meeting compliance requirements, with the goal of meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the nation's leading direct health care company and one of the leading digital providers in the country, announced that Premise data centers and the Brentwood, TN corporate office and wellness center have earned 'Certified' status for information security by HITRUST for the sixth year in a row.

(PRNewsfoto/Premise Health) (PRNewswire)

"Premise strives to uphold the highest compliance and privacy standards," said Joey Johnson, chief information security officer, Premise. "Our clients trust us to deliver exceptional health care while also protecting their data and information, and we are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to them by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) 'Certified' status demonstrates that an organization's systems or business units have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Premise in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that Premise Health has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

Premise has received full HITRUST accreditation and certification every year since its implementation of the Epic electronic health record in 2017. This status demonstrates Premise's ongoing commitment to security and best practices in the healthcare industry.

About Premise Health

Premise Health is the leading direct health care provider and one of the largest digital providers in the country, serving over 11 million eligible lives across hundreds of the largest commercial and municipal employers in the U.S. Premise partners with its clients to offer fully connected care – in-person and in the digital environment. It operates more than 800 onsite and nearsite wellness centers in 45 states and Guam, delivering care through the Digital Wellness Center and onsite, nearsite, mobile, and event solutions.

Premise delivers value by simplifying complexity and breaking down barriers to give diverse member populations access to convenient, integrated, high-quality care. It offers more than 30 products, delivering the breadth and depth of care required to serve organizations' total populations. The result is health care that meets the needs of members and their families, helping them live healthier while lowering costs for organizations. For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.

Premise Health Media Contact:

Lacey Hunter

Lacey.Hunter@premisehealth.com

(615) 419-7722

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premise Health