SupplyHouse.com Makes $75,000 Contribution to Support the Skilled Trades

The Donation Comes as Support for Their "Trade Tuesday" Campaign Hits New High

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, a leading e-commerce supplier for the heating, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical trades, is donating $75,000 to support the next generation of tradespeople after their online followers found a lot to "like" about their recent Trade Tuesday campaign.

The donation represents a $15,000 increase over last year's donation and a 25% increase in post engagement

SupplyHouse.com promised to donate $2 to the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) and the PHCC Educational Foundation for every engagement on their Trade Tuesday social media posts. Between November 25th and December 5th, the posts received over 37,000 combined likes, comments, and shares, amounting to a $75,000 contribution – their biggest contribution to date.

The donation represents a $15,000 increase over last year's Trade Tuesday donation and a 25% year-over-year increase in post engagement. The rapid rise in support speaks to SupplyHouse.com's recent efforts to cultivate an online community and create digital spaces for tradespeople to connect.

"We're thrilled that our community on social media is as enthusiastic about supporting the trades as we are," said SupplyHouse.com CMO Mitch Harris. "We're grateful to be able to give back and show our appreciation to such a vital industry. Making this contribution to PHCC is especially meaningful to us because of our shared commitment to support the future of the trades."

In addition to their donation to PHCC, SupplyHouse.com celebrated Trade Tuesday with a social media giveaway featuring thousands of dollars in prizes – including $600 gift cards and branded SupplyHouse.com gear. You can learn more about how SupplyHouse.com supports the skilled trades by following them on social media, or by reading about their professional benefits program at supplyhouse.com/trademaster.

Headquartered in Melville, NY, SupplyHouse.com has 4 fulfillment centers in across the US to deliver exceptional service and reliably fast shipping times. SupplyHouse.com's TradeMaster Program gives trade professionals a competitive advantage with every order. Now serving over 100,000 members, the TradeMaster program is free and includes access to a dedicated customer service phone line, free shipping, and discounts on every item. Applying for a TradeMaster membership takes just 3 minutes. Applications for trade professionals are available at supplyhouse.com/trademaster.

