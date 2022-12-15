Clinical Evaluation Concludes PixCell Medical's HemoScreen is an Accurate and Easy-to-Use Point-of-Care Analyzer for Psychiatric Companion Diagnostics

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An in-depth clinical evaluation run by researchers at the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, a leading mental health hospital and research institution in the UK, has shown PixCell Medical's HemoScreen to be suitable for CBC companion diagnostics in point-of-care settings.

PixCell Medical Logo (PRNewsfoto/PixCell Medical) (PRNewswire)

Some treatments, namely the highly effective Clozapine used to manage schizophrenic patients, require frequent blood counts for the early detection of potentially lethal side effects which can occur in a small percentage of patients. Current CBC testing protocols require a weekly venous blood draw. Since many psychiatric patients show severe needle anxiety, this protocol has a significant negative effect on both Clozapine treatment enrollment and adherence. For this reason, the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust has initiated an evaluation program to find a point-of-care CBC analyzer comparable to the central lab-based analyzer in terms of diagnostic quality, allows finger prick sampling, and is easy for medical staff in Clozapine clinics to operate.

The clinical evaluation comprising 226 Clozapine-treated patients has found strong correlations between the standard lab venous method and HemoScreen's capillary and venous assays. This study, which is being published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, concluded HemoScreen to be a viable fit for finger-prick companion diagnostics, with the potential to substantially enhance treatment enrollment and adherence.

"These findings show that the HemoScreen device could be adopted into clinical practice for routine monitoring of patients on clozapine via either capillary finger prick or venous blood samples. With the inclusion of eosinophil counts, this improves upon previous studies which evaluated just WBC and neutrophil counts," state the researchers in the published article. "HemoScreen offers a portable, quick and accurate alternative to the current venous blood non-portable methods of clozapine monitoring, and from a single drop of either capillary or venous blood. This device is therefore suitable for all clinical settings associated with clozapine treatment; clinics, wards, and community-based services, and with a simple blood sample collection method, improves upon a previously evaluated non-portable device."

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, has developed the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked, and TGA-approved for point-of-care use –the HemoScreen™. The portable, easy-to-use platform offers clinically proven lab-accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters within five minutes, with just one finger-prick of blood. This facilitates fast diagnostic results and data-driven disease management decisions. Leveraging a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, the company's unique Viscoelastic Focusing technology, and AI-powered machine vision, PixCell enables improved medical outcomes and patient quality of life and reduces costs for healthcare providers.

For more information: www.pixcell-medical.com

Follow PixCell Medical on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

PixCell Medical

Jake Jones

jake.jones@pixcell-medical.com



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501459/PixCell_Medical_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE PixCell Medical