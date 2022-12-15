Executive Home Care Holdings Continues Growth with Acquisition of Grasons Co.

In-Home Care Brand Join Forces with Local Estate Sale & Business Liquidation Company to Create a First-Class Experience for Clients

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care Holdings, a Riverside-backed holding company that represents Executive Home Care and Assisted Living Locators, announced it has acquired the Grasons Co. brand and franchise system. Grasons Co. is an Orange County-based franchise dedicated to estate sales and business liquidation, adding to Executive Home Care Holdings' footprint in the senior care space and assist in providing resources that create a first-class experience for clients.

"The addition of Grasons Co. fits seamlessly with our business philosophy and strategy of making in-home care and assisted living options readily available for anyone that may need it," said Executive Home Care CEO Tim Hadley. "We believe that Grasons Co.'s services will work hand-in-hand with our other brands to provide our clients easy solutions in their time of need."

Grasons Co. has over 30 years of experience in the estate sale industry and has proven systems in place to ensure all of its clients have a great experience and successful estate sale. Through the brand's honesty, integrity, professionalism and care that is put into every sale, Grasons Co. has become the preferred estate sale company of choice and has grown tremendously over the years. With 31 locations across the country, Grasons Co. prides itself on exceptional customer experience by taking care of all estate sale needs and making things easier during its client's time of need.

"We are very optimistic to see the next chapter unfold for Grasons Co.," said Brand President Simone Kelly. "Our partnership and shared mission with Executive Home Care Holdings will help us provide even better care for our customers and ensure that we can make things as easy as possible for them. We look forward to 2023 and all of the great things that we have in store through this new partnership."

After acquiring two new senior care businesses since September of 2022, Executive Home Care Holdings continues to actively seek additional business acquisitions and partnerships to enhance its portfolio and make quality care for seniors readily available throughout the United States.

About Executive Home Care

As the nation's leading in-home care provider, Executive Home Care offers a wide range of service options and care programs with the goal of improving the quality of life and establishing peace of mind for both clients and their families. The brand recognizes individuals are much more comfortable living in their own homes, amidst their personal treasures and familiar surroundings, and it is their mission to enhance the well-being of those in need with a commitment to service excellence. For more information, please visit www.executivehomecare.com.

About Grasons Co.

Grasons Co. Estate Sale Services & Business Liquidation began in Orange County, CA, and quickly grew across the United States as the most recognized brand for estate sale business franchises and professional business liquidations. The independently owned and operated locations all have one vision, one method, and one goal, and that is to provide you with exceptional service and the professional estate sale team you expect and deserve. Grasons Co. is the #1 rated and referred estate sale company because of its long-term experience, proven techniques, and selling items at the highest price. For more information, please visit https://www.grasons.com/.

