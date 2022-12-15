Florida's First Aristocrat Gaming™ Lightning Link Lounge™ Opens at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

New space dedicated to player-favorite games Dragon Link™ and Lightning Link™

LAS VEGAS and IMMOKALEE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Players who enjoy Aristocrat Gaming's™ Dragon Link™ and Lightning Link™ games celebrated Florida's first Lightning Link Lounge™, which opened with a grand debut at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee today.

For information visit www.moreinparadise.com and www.aristocratgaming.com. (PRNewswire)

The new Lightning Link Lounge at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is the first to open in Florida, dedicated exclusively to Dragon Link and Lightning Link with 50 games for players to choose from. The lounge is a continuation of the long-standing and successful relationship between Seminole Gaming and Aristocrat Gaming.

"We are always exploring ways to enhance the player experience at Seminole Casino Hotel. This new Link Lounge concentrates 50 of the most popular games in the industry in one place, allowing players to more easily access these two top favorites," said Tony Alves, General Manager, Seminole Casino Hotel.

"We're thrilled to bring Florida's first Lightning Link Lounge to Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee so that players across the state can enjoy the entertaining style of play and Aristocrat's Hold & Spin™ mechanic that Dragon Link and Lightning Link offer," said Tom O'Brien, Aristocrat Gaming President, Americas and EMEA. "This lounge is a testament to our deep relationship with Seminole Gaming, and we look forward to continuing to bring the best games possible to their customers."

Click to learn more about Dragon Link and Lightning Link, and click here to learn more about Aristocrat's commitment to responsible gameplay.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT SEMINOLE CASINO HOTEL IMMOKALEE

Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is Southwest Florida's premier gaming and entertainment destination. Located at 506 South 1st Street in Immokalee, Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is easily accessible to all of Southwest Florida. The 51,000-square-foot casino offers 1,400 slots and 38 live table games. Dining options include the award-winning 1st Street Deli, Asian fusion restaurant Lucky Mi Noodle House, and the EE-TO-LEET-KE ("The Camp") Grill. Seminole Casino Hotel's nightlife is highlighted by the Zig Zag lounge, home of the Zig Zag Girlz, "where the party never ends" featuring nightly live entertainment and no last call, as well as the new Corner Bar. Additional entertainment and events are held at the Seminole Center, an indoor/outdoor special event center featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting system. The Seminole Casino Hotel is the first upscale hotel to open in or near Immokalee and offers suites and deluxe guestrooms with modern décor and upscale features. Seminole Casino Hotel participates in the Seminole Players Club Wild Card Rewards Program whereby players earn and redeem comp dollars at all Seminole Casinos in Florida. For more information, call toll-free (800) 218-0007 or visit moreinparadise.com or facebook.com/SeminoleCasinoHotel/.

