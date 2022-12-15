Fountain Life Announces $15MM Investment from Eos Venture Partners and Newcross Healthcare

New investment will help further advance future U.S. and global expansion, bringing unique healthcare screening and engagement capabilities to more people.

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Life, a preventative health and longevity company committed to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive, today announced it has secured $15M in funding from Eos Venture Partners, the leading InsurTech investor, and Newcross Healthcare, experts in healthcare including treatment and care at home, based in the United Kingdom. The investment is intended to support Fountain Life, including its integrated insurance business, to transform the healthcare ecosystem while improving future healthcare and its availability in the home and more widely around the globe.

Fountain Life is committed to transforming the current healthcare model and moving the emphasis from reactive to preventive care by using cutting-edge technology to detect asymptomatic diseases early. The company has brought together some of the world's leading and most innovative physicians and scientists to create a new kind of healthcare that is predictive, preventive, personalized, and data-driven. By leveraging new AI technologies and advanced diagnostic testing to identify conditions such as cancer, cardiac, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disease at the earliest stages, Fountain Life gives members the information and tools to make lifestyle modifications that can help them live longer, happier lives.

"Detecting asymptomatic disease is challenging because the human body is amazing at masking symptoms, but diagnostic technologies have come a long way. The ability to screen for structural abnormalities and other key indicators of developing disease exists today, but we must change the healthcare delivery model to truly realize the benefits of early disease detection," said Bill Kapp, Fountain Life CEO and co-founder. "The best way to avoid or mitigate long term issues is to look for them early – waiting until conditions manifest themselves and require costly treatment is suboptimal and can lead to reduced longevity and quality of life. We are humbled by the commitment by Eos Venture Partners and Newcross Healthcare to support this transformation."

Traditional health insurance spends a small percentage of premiums on preventative healthcare. Fountain Health Insurance, a subsidiary of Fountain Life, switches that focus to investing heavily on preventative healthcare to create healthier populations and lower overall healthcare costs. While Fountain Health Insurance does cover traditional care, its primary focus is on proactive engagement and preventative care. Preventative healthcare saves lives by catching illness early, while it is still highly treatable, or by eliminating it entirely. Preventative healthcare also saves money. Early detection and treatment costs are a fraction of those incurred when illnesses like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes are diagnosed in their more advanced stages. Early detection and treatment are made possible by the convergence of sensors, networks, and AI that are transforming medical diagnostics and providing physicians with tools that were previously unavailable.

"We are delighted to announce our investment and partnership with Fountain Life, a unique business combining the latest in precision diagnostics with an insurance business to democratize access to leading medical technology," said Eos partner Sam Evans. "We look forward to working with the team to support their product and geographic expansion plans."

"We are very pleased to become a strategic investor in Fountain Life. The future transformation of care will be greatly enhanced by a focus on wellness and preventative diagnostics as well as advancements in treatment and care at home enabled by technology and a highly skilled healthcare workforce" said Stephen Pattrick CEO and co-founder of Newcross Healthcare.

Since its founding in 2020 by award-winning life and business strategist Tony Robbins, best-selling author and serial entrepreneur Peter Diamandis, and accomplished surgeon, biomedical scientist, and serial entrepreneur Dr. Bob Hariri, Fountain Life has launched a health insurance business and opened dedicated centers in Naples, FL, White Plains, NY, Dallas, TX, and Rishikesh, India, with a center under development in Lake Nona, FL. The company plans to open additional centers in the U.S. and globally in 2023. In addition, members can receive Fountain Life services via tele-health where permissible by law.

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life brings together the world's most renowned scientists and physicians to boost longevity and performance – putting health back in healthcare. Fountain Life does this by using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to collect data and gain insights into the human body that have never been possible before. Fountain Life's data-driven approach enables finding illnesses, including cancer, cardiac, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disease, early before they can cause harm. As a result, Fountain Life members operate at peak performance throughout their life with the aim that they will feel as healthy and vibrant at 100 as they were at 60. Learn more at www.fountainlife.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Eos

Eos Venture Partners is a global independent Strategic Venture Capital Fund focused exclusively on InsurTech, investing in early and growth stage technology businesses that accelerate innovation and transformation across the insurance industry and value chain. Working with global (re)insurers Eos' model is based on a partnership driven approach to accelerate innovation priorities combined with responsible and purpose driven investing. Eos' ambition is to positively impact 500 million lives over the next decade while generating top quartile returns. eosventurepartners.com

About Newcross

Newcross Healthcare Solutions is a leading UK healthcare provider with ambition to transform and personalise care in the UK. It has created a local, national, and ultimately global healthcare ecosystem that is modern, joined up, efficient, reliable, and effective.

Newcross is committed to building the workforce of the future and investing in an ever-expanding and increasingly highly trained team in order to provide the best levels of care. With approximately 18,000 professionals and care workers, this workforce continues to grow and attract new applicants. In addition, there is a ground-breaking HealthForceGo app which enables dedicated nurses and carers to connect effectively with those who need them.

Newcross aim to be the world's leading healthcare worker resource platform and a pioneer in treatment and care at home, with key goals including -

To create the best trained workforce as the sector's learning partner for life, offering high quality immersive and interactive training via a leading mobile app and website. Learning and development that's modern, rigorous, comprehensive, and completely free to its users.

To democratise advancements in care at home, offering hospital-level treatment in residential and other settings, and services from the kind of clinical professionals that patients might previously have only been given access to at an out-patients clinic - reducing the strain for hospitals and patients alike.

Newcross Healthcare are committed to improving care for everyone including their clients, staff and community as a hub of progressive practice and a step towards helping people in Britain get the care service that they deserve.

