GoFormz Earns 26 G2 Awards, Remains #1 Mobile Forms Automation Platform

GoFormz dominates G2's Mobile Forms Automation winter reports

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFormz (www.goformz.com), the leading digital forms and data collection platform, today announced that it has earned the highest awards in the mobile forms automation category on G2, the world's leading peer-to-peer software review site. GoFormz is recognized as the #1 mobile forms automation software for the third straight quarter and continues to earn the highest customer satisfaction score.

Businesses use the award-winning GoFormz platform to fill out and complete digital forms on phones, tablets, and desktop computers. GoFormz is the only solution that allows customers to create digital forms that look exactly like their existing forms – making it easy to digitally transform documentation without the need for code or extensive user training. From SMB to enterprise teams, customers laud the platform's intuitive interface, usability, and unrivaled customer support in their feedback.

"GoFormz empowers teams around the world to jumpstart their digital transformation with ease. Our powerful digital forms and documentation solution makes it easy to streamline your daily business processes, without asking more of your team," said Rob Brewster, CEO of GoFormz. "Receiving these awards from G2 and our customer base demonstrates just how invaluable a tool GoFormz is for the modern workplace. We take pride in our customer-first philosophy, and these awards are an excellent reflection of our employees' dedication to our users."

GoFormz's G2 awards also include Enterprise Leader, Customer Satisfaction Leader, and Online Form Builder Leader.

About GoFormz, Inc.

GoFormz provides mobile forms and reporting solutions that organizations and individuals use to replace their paper forms, resulting in more accurate data, streamlined workflow, and comprehensive reports that drive agile business decisions. GoFormz transforms companies of any type, size, or industry into truly data-driven businesses that capture real-time information across their entire workflow to deliver unprecedented insights and improvements in productivity. GoFormz is helping businesses across more than 150 countries eliminate paper forms, unlock business data, and dramatically improve how they work.

