IGT Inks Long-Term Contract with Loterie Romande to Power Swiss iLottery System

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Services Limited, has extended its contract with Société de la Loterie de la Suisse Romande ("Loterie Romande") until 2031. Under the terms of the new long-term agreement, IGT will continue providing its world-class lottery technology and deploy the back end of its high-performing iLottery system, replacing Loterie Romande's current back-end system provider, to enhance the lottery player experience in Switzerland.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

"IGT has partnered with Loterie Romande for nearly 30 years, supplying us with the most advanced lottery hardware, systems and services that have maximized our contributions to good causes throughout the six French-speaking cantons in Switzerland where our players live," said Jean-Luc Moner-Banet, Loterie Romande CEO. "We trust that by converting to IGT's iLottery system, we will be equipped with faster access to player data and analytics to ensure we offer the best player experience possible and responsibly drive sales growth to further benefit charitable organizations."

"This extension agreement between Loterie Romande and IGT builds upon our comprehensive long-term partnership and represents the next evolution in supplying Swiss lottery players with unrivaled experiences," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "IGT's sophisticated iLottery system will offer Loterie Romande a dynamic 360-degree player view to easily adapt to customer needs and wide-ranging modules to effectively manage and grow its iLottery program."

IGT's iLottery technology will allow Loterie Romande to migrate the digital system to the cloud. Among many benefits, cloud technology offers added security, dynamic scalability, and a reduced time to market for system enhancements. It also facilitates faster and easier integration of data and insights as a further enrichment to the overall player experience. IGT's iLottery system also incorporates a suite of comprehensive responsible gaming features.

In addition to the new iLottery system, IGT will continue delivering Loterie Romande with its Aurora™ core lottery central system that offers agile elements designed to drive lottery innovation and profitability. IGT will continue to provide Loterie Romande with a customized electronic lottery system.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to eight of the world's largest 10 lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2022 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC