LOCHNER ACQUIRES ARMSTRONG CONSULTANTS DOUBLING AVIATION PRACTICE

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of transportation infrastructure planning and engineering services, is expanding its geographic presence and service offering to the aviation market with the acquisition of Armstrong Consultants (Armstrong).

Founded in 1973 and serving the airport community exclusively since 1985, Armstrong specializes in planning, engineering, and construction administration services, with a history of successfully completing over 3,000 improvement projects at more than 130 airports throughout the western United States. The firm is headquartered in Grand Junction, CO and has offices in Albuquerque, NM; Casper, WY; Denver, CO; Phoenix, AZ; Reno, NV; and Santa Rosa, CA.

"Lochner's aviation team, which provides planning, environmental, engineering, and construction management services to the aviation community, is excited to welcome our new Armstrong colleagues," said Lochner's Board Chairman and CEO Terry Ruhl. "The combination of our two firms will provide airport clients with an even deeper talent pool for delivering differentiated services and solutions, and importantly, offer enhanced career opportunities for professionals at all levels of our aviation practice."

Dennis Corsi, President of Armstrong Consultants added, "The culture and strategic fit between our two companies was apparent from the start, as well as the growth vision of expanding beyond our respective regional practices to a combined national practice serving commercial, general aviation and military clients."

Sharing Lochner's mission of improving the lives of people and their communities, Armstrong's founding principles are focused on client service, technical excellence, and professional integrity. Becoming part of the Lochner organization will help advance Armstrong's geographic, market, technical, and service area growth objectives, while leveraging the talent, client reach and operational efficiencies of the combined companies.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and right-of-way services for surface transportation, rail, transit, and aviation clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.125 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

About Armstrong Consultants

Founded in 1973, Armstrong Consultants provides airport engineering, planning, construction administration, airport operations and management consulting, and airport marketing to general aviation, executive airports, commercial service airports, and military airfields.

CONTACT: Laura White

Director of Marketing and Business Development

laura.white@hwlochnercom

737.704.3080 | 701.269.2110 (cell)

View original content:

SOURCE H.W. Lochner, Inc.