Prescryptive Health Partners with Lilly on First-to-Market Value-Based Program to Stabilize Insulin Pricing

The new financial model aims to provide price transparency while encouraging medication adherence.

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. pharmaceutical market, today announced a partnership with Eli Lilly and Company on a new and first-to-market subscription model to help lower costs for people who pay for their Lilly insulin through their employer-sponsored benefits. Through a flat, per-member, per-month subscription fee, employers can offer insulin to their employees with predictable, affordable, and transparent costs. This unique value-based program is designed to create price stability related to insulin utilization, with Lilly refunding a portion of the subscription fee if an employer's total medical spend increases over time for their employees who live with diabetes.

"We are proud to partner with Lilly on this unique and first-to-market value-based program," said Chris Blackley, Prescryptive Health CEO. "This solution challenges the traditional drug pricing model and reduces the burden on employers who sponsor pharmacy benefits. The result is that it insulates employers against increased drug prices and aligns interests to focus on patient access and health outcomes."

This new program can help address controversial rebates in the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) pricing model and will be available through Prescryptive free of any margin or price mark-up, further reducing the cost to employers, health plans, and ultimately healthcare consumers. Additionally, the program offers opportunities for employers to supply insulin at lower costs, or at no cost, to their employees. Added benefits for employers participating in the program include the Prescryptive mobile experience that supports patient engagement and adherence for diabetes care.

"In the U.S., more than 34 million people have diabetes, and some people who have employer-based insurance still need affordability solutions to ensure they don't pay too much out-of-pocket for their insulin," said Mike Mason, President, Lilly Diabetes. "At Lilly, we strive to provide new solutions to help lower costs at the pharmacy, including partnering with Prescryptive Health to ensure people with diabetes have access to affordable options to help them reach their treatment goals."

According to the American Diabetes Association, people with diagnosed diabetes spend about 2.3 times more on medical costs than those without diabetes, which impacts not only every individual patient and plan member, but also employers who sponsor their benefits coverage. Additionally, costs related to the condition include $3.3 billion in increased absenteeism.

Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers. Prescryptive's secure, mobile-first products connect consumers, pharmacists, and employers, ultimately providing people with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health. To learn more about Prescryptive Health, visit www.prescryptive.com

