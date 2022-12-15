Ten PruittHealth Locations Earn U.S. News & World Report's Best Nursing Homes Award

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten PruittHealth locations were recently recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The following centers earned this designation by achieving ratings of "High Performing," the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehabilitation or Long-Term Care:

Ten PruittHealth locations were recently recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. (PRNewswire)

North Carolina State Veterans Home – Salisbury (Long-Term Care) PruittHealth – Barnwell (Long-Term Care) PruittHealth – Conway at Conway Medical Center (Short-Term Rehabilitation) PruittHealth – Fleming Island (Short-Term Rehabilitation) PruittHealth – Holly Hill (Long-Term Care) PruittHealth – Panama City (Short-Term Rehabilitation) PruittHealth – SouthWood (Short-Term Rehabilitation) PruittHealth – Town Center (Short-Term Rehabilitation) The Oaks – Athens (Short-Term Rehabilitation) The Oaks – Limestone (Long-Term Care)

U.S. News only gives the designation of Best Nursing Home to centers that satisfy the publication's assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

"It is an honor to see 10 centers within our PruittHealth family of providers named to this prestigious list. Our employee-partners work hard to provide high-quality care to every person who comes through our doors," said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.

The Long-Term Care and Short-Term Rehabilitation designations are based on U.S. News' assessment of nine quality measures focusing on staffing, medical outcomes, and care processes, to name a few. Out of the more than 15,000 nursing homes U.S. News evaluated, ten PruittHealth centers were one of 2,426 homes to meet the criteria for the prestigious "High Performing" rating in the Long-Term Care or Short-Term Rehabilitation categories.

For more information about the U.S. News ratings, please refer to the FAQ.

For more information about PruittHealth, visit PruittHealth.com.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for more than 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 11,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information, visit pruitthealth.com.

Ten PruittHealth locations were recently recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. (PRNewswire)

PruittHealth Logo. (PRNewsFoto/PruittHealth) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PruittHealth