World's Largest Stretching Concept is Going Beyond the Stretch in 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A movement unlike any other is putting the world into motion one stretch at a time.

Stretch Zone, the world's first and largest stretching franchise, is coming out of a remarkable year with a 60% increase in new locations in 2022 – with no closures to date. The accelerated growth positions the brand to reach 300 locations nationwide in Q2 of 2023.

Over the past 12 months, Stretch Zone's credibility has been solidified by taking the title of the first assisted-stretching franchise to reach 200 locations as well as differentiated itself from industry competition with enhancements to its operations and an increase in system performance. The brand also established the first and only National Stretching Day on December 11.

"Looking back at 2022, we are extremely proud of the evident success we have had within our segment. In the next year, we have several initiatives to support both franchise and consumer appeal," said Tony Zaccario, the president and CEO of Stretch Zone. "There is an immense amount of passion and purpose that has driven this brand to the remarkable growth its accomplished so far. We look forward to keeping the client and franchise experience a high priority while carrying out our 2023 goals which aim to show the impact Stretch Zone has beyond the fitness segment."

Heading into 2023, Stretch Zone is remaining focused on the client experience by unveiling new strategies and resources to help clients achieve success in their health and wellness journey.

"Our strong methodology and dedication to the values, along with the practitioners we have behind the Stretch Zone brand has undeniably allowed us to pave the way to growth and success in 2022," said Jorden Gold, founder and mastermind behind Stretch Zone's stretching methodology. "Stretching has always been a personal passion of mine and it's heartwarming to know that our swift expansion has aided the demand for high quality and effective wellness services for people of all ages."

Stretch Zone offers franchisees a full range of programs. The franchise opportunity differentiates itself with a simplistic, franchisee-first business model backed by a science-based, patented stretching system. In 2021, the brand also struck up a partnership with Drew Brees, who sits on the Board of Directors, which strategically positions Stretch Zone to continue its stature as a leader in the industry. Further elevating the franchise opportunity are several award recognitions including a spot on the Franchise Times Top 500 list as well as Franchise Business Review's "Culture 100 Award and "Top Franchises for Veterans."

For more information about franchising with Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com/franchise.

About Stretch Zone

Stretch Zone is the leading franchised stretching concept that offers proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help clients achieve enhanced quality of life. It was founded by Jorden Gold in 2004 after seeing the first-hand benefits assisted stretching brought to his grandfather. With a steady cadence of location openings, Stretch Zone recently achieved its 200th location milestone. The brand has now set a goal to reach 300 locations in Q2 of 2023. As a pioneer within the health and wellness space, Stretch Zone uses its patented Stretch Zone Stabilization System to aid in increased mobility and muscle function. The system enables clients to accomplish Flex-ability for Life® with processes to train muscles to move with a greater range of motion, allowing for an easier golf swing or comfortable night's rest. Clients are welcomed into Stretch Zone by nationally accredited practitioners, a relaxing atmosphere and secure equipment. For more information about Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com.

