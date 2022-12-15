XT.COM Lists BMT in its Main zone

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BMT on its platform in the main zone. The BMT/USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2022-12-15 from 8:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit BMT for trading since 2022-12-14 8:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for BMT will open at 2022-12-16 8:00 (UTC)

About BMT

Bico Meta Token (BMT) is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Polygon sidechain. It has a total supply of 6 billion and is designed to support various BMT services such as Eyeber, Bico swap, Bico pay, and NFTN.

BMT tokens can be earned by affiliates and merchants when directly communicating with Eyeber. As an added benefit, customers who purchase products on the Eyeber platform will receive BMT tokens. Users interested in earning a yield can stake their BMT tokens on the BMT platform via Bicoswap. Bicopay and NFTN also utilize BMT tokens to process operations.

About the Bico Labs

Bico Labs aims to accelerate the growth of start-up companies by offering blockchain tools and services that save both time and resources. As a blockchain provider with a large client base in both the private and corporate sectors, Bico Labs offers blockchain services that are needed by clients all in one place.

The BMT platform created by Bico Labs has simplified service data, customer data, and record data to enable comprehensive business content creation allowing users to analyze real-time scenarios based on content data uploaded by data providers.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both BMT and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in BMT trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories, like spot trading and futures trading , together with an aggregated NFT marketplace , our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

