iFLYTEK AI Education Solutions reach 3,600 Schools

HEFEI, China, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI-led innovative education services of iFLYTEK are now utilized in 3,600 schools across 28 provincial-level administrative regions including 55 national AI experimental schools certified by either the Educational Technology and Resources Development Center of the Ministry of Education or the National Center for Educational Technology.

iFLYTEK highlighted its advancements in AI education solutions at the second annual AI in China Forum, co-hosted by the China Association for Artificial Intelligence and the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. iFLYTEK has prioritized research and partnerships that enable major breakthroughs in AI technologies and their application to education.

Some specific landmark achievements of the iFLYTEK effort to pursue "AI+Education" include:

Designing curriculum strategies that use class and student data to enhance online communication and enable teachers to provide individual assistance in large class settings;

Generating a knowledge map of students' learning data and a multi-tiered, personalized homework system to improve student outcomes;

Utilizing AI technologies such as image recognition and intelligent evaluation to grade national high school and college entrance examinations;

Providing comprehensive data to cultivate well-rounded students suited for advancement;

Enabling real-time monitoring of teacher and student progress.

iFLYTEK's AI-led innovative education solutions are tailored for the AI literacy framework of primary and secondary students and utilize a "1+N+2" model that aims to improve the AI literacy of both teachers and students.

iFLYTEK will continue to uphold its principle of "education-oriented, mechanism-driven, and steady progress" to support the long-term development of AI-led education.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://global.iflytek.com/.

