Blackbaud Names Chad Anderson Chief Accounting Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, has named Chad Anderson chief accounting officer. Prior to this role, Anderson served Blackbaud as senior vice president and corporate controller.

"We are excited to announce the promotion of Chad Anderson to chief accounting officer," said Tony Boor, chief financial officer, Blackbaud. "As a key executive and trusted leader within our finance organization over the past decade, Chad has proven his capabilities as a builder and leader of high performing teams, a driver of continuous process improvements and a strong business partner. He is an accomplished professional, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have on our finance and accounting team and on the broader organization in this new role."

Anderson has been with Blackbaud since March 2013, leading efforts to mature, modernize, rationalize and improve the efficiency of Blackbaud's financial systems, processes and organization. As corporate controller, Anderson oversaw the company's financial operations globally including external financial reporting, corporate accounting, financial shared services, tax, financial planning, integration of acquired companies, and corporate internal control functions.

"I am thrilled about the opportunity to continue to serve Blackbaud in this new role and expanded capacity," said Anderson. "I look forward to working alongside the talented team to help Blackbaud continue to grow, innovate, serve our customers and deliver value to our stakeholders."

Prior to joining Blackbaud, Anderson was an executive with Brightpoint Inc., a global provider of mobile device lifecycle services to the wireless industry. There, he held multiple financial leadership roles across the globe, including serving as vice president of finance for international operations and then chief financial officer of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Before that, Anderson held various financial management roles in the financial services sector. He has a degree in finance from Indiana University.

Anderson is an active member of the Charleston community where he lives with his family, and he serves on the board of multiple nonprofit organizations.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

