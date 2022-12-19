New Research Published in Peer Reviewed Journal Demonstrating Dario's Musculoskeletal Solution Reduces Back Pain

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company"), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced the publication of a new study in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Physiology today demonstrating the effectiveness of the Company's musculoskeletal solution, which uses real-time biofeedback and behavior training to reduce back pain.

Dario Move's posture training solution helps users develop better posture through the use of a wearable biofeedback device and real-time data feedback in the solution application. The device helps train users by vibrating when the user is in a slouching position to develop awareness and adoption of proper posture.

The new research used retrospective data from 981 users engaged with Dario Move's posture trainer for at least eight weeks to examine the relationship between the amount of time spent training, the use of the device and reduction in back pain levels. The study examined the user's data after eight weeks of training and found significant clinical impacts:

Users experienced an average 50% reduction in pain.

60% of users reported clinically important pain reduction after 4 weeks of biofeedback training.

76% of users showed some pain reduction after 8 weeks.

Perceived posture quality significantly mediated the effect of weekly training duration on the pain levels.

"Addressing chronic pain with posture training is known to have a positive impact on pain, and now we are able to better define that relationship and the role of the device. We are thrilled to demonstrate our ability to use real-time data from the sensor to drive healthier musculoskeletal health behaviors through ongoing training is now positively linked clinical outcomes," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD., Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Dario.

"Dario's proven ability to change behaviors using real-time data is transforming how people manage their health, and chronic pain is an area with great potential to help people. We are excited to share this new research and further understanding of how innovative technologies can play a critical role in healthier habit formation and better health," said Omar Manejwala, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Dario.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits derived from the use of its products and solutions and the belief that innovative technologies can play a critical role in healthier habit formation and better health.. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

