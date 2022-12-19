SEI Names New Head of Asset Management Distribution in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that Karla Webster Gill has been named Managing Director and Head of Asset Management Distribution for SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada). A 16-year SEI veteran, Gill brings more than 27 years of industry experience.

Wayne Withrow, Head of SEI Global Asset Management, said:

"Karla's commitment to helping our clients achieve greater results and the tremendous relationships she's built are a testament to SEI's mission to build brave futuresSM through the power of connection. Her expertise and experience will be critical in expanding our strategic partnerships in Canada. I'm confident that Karla will continue to drive our growth strategy and deliver enhanced solutions that help our clients succeed.

"As we focus on seizing opportunities to execute against SEI's key strategic areas of talent, culture, and growth, her appointment reflects our efforts to promote internal mobility and evolve leadership."

In her role, Gill is responsible for supporting the distribution of SEI's investment strategies and solutions, developing customized asset management programs, and guiding the vision and business strategy in Canada. She previously served as Director of Business Development for SEI Asset Management Distribution, and prior to joining SEI, Gill held roles at BMO Nesbitt Burns. She holds a Personal Financial Planner designation and was as a 2022 recipient of the RIA's financial credentials in recognition of expertise in responsible investing.

Commenting on her appointment, Gill said:

"I'm excited to expand my role in helping wealth management organizations face and embrace change, overcome challenges, and grow their businesses. I look forward to continue strengthening our client relationships and building new ones to deliver investment management solutions aligned to investors' financial goals."

This role was previously held by Andy Mitchell, who is leaving SEI to pursue another opportunity.

Withrow continued:

"Andy was instrumental in delivering a goals-based framework and investment solutions in Canada, as well as reinforcing our heritage as a pioneer in manager-of-managers global asset management programs. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

About SEI Canada

SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

