BETFRED SPORTSBOOK AND LOUDOUN UNITED FC PARTNER FOR VIRGINIA SPORTS BETTING LAUNCH

Betfred becomes the official sports betting partner of LUFC

LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred and Loudoun United FC announced today a multi-year partnership to make Betfred the team's official sports betting partner.

Betfred Sportsbook and Loudoun United Football Club (PRNewsfoto/Betfred USA Sports) (PRNewswire)

In addition to paving the way for a Betfred Sportsbook mobile launch in Virginia, Betfred will also be the back-of-jersey sponsor for the Red-and-White home and away kits beginning with the 2023 USL Championship Season with additional brand integrations planned as the season nears.

"Betfred has a long history of successful sponsorships of soccer clubs in the UK, and we couldn't be more excited to enter into our first partnership in the US with Loudoun United," said Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports. "The club has built a solid foundation over the last four years, and we look forward to a long partnership to build the Loudoun United fanbase and Betfred Sportsbook in Virginia over the coming years."

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a UK-based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1,400 betting shops in the UK with over 50 years of experience. Betfred is currently operating in eight states including Virginia, with upcoming launches in Ohio and Nevada coming soon pending regulatory approval. Betfred was represented in the partnership negotiations by SCCG Management.

"Our partnership with Betfred enables us to enhance the fan experience and helps provide additional opportunities to engage with our ever-growing Red-and-White Community," said Doug Raftery, Loudoun United FC Executive Business Officer. "We look forward to working with Betfred to create a great environment on and off the field for seasons to come."

The Betfred Sportsbook mobile betting product will be formally launched in early 2023.

About Loudoun United FC

Loudoun United FC (LUFC) is the highest-level professional soccer franchise in Loudoun County, Virginia. The club plays in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship, one of the most successful professional soccer leagues in the world. LUFC is the direct affiliate of MLS club, D.C. United.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1400 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and South Africa . Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred Sports is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Louisiana, Arizona, Washington, Maryland and Virginia with Nevada and Ohio coming soon pending regulatory approval.

