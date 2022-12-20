GT Molecular Releases Respiratory Panels and Poliovirus Typing Assays for Leading PCR Platforms

Multiplexed SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A/B, and RSV and Poliovirus Typing Assays (1, 2 and 3) for the Bio-Rad, QIAGEN, and Thermo PCR Platforms
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Molecular, a company providing ultrasensitive PCR assays and national testing services for wastewater-based epidemiology, cancer, and pathogens, is releasing a series of high-performance Respiratory Panels and Polio Typing Assays for several major PCR platforms.
Respiratory Panels and Polio Assays optimized for the following digital PCR and RT-PCR Platforms:
- QIAGEN QIAcuity® dPCR
- Bio-Rad QX200™ Droplet Digital™ PCR System
- Thermo QuantStudio 5™
- Bio-Rad CFX96™
- Contact us for others
Clinical Research Multiplexed Respiratory RT-qPCR Kit (Research Use Only):
- Kit includes all primers, probes, and human RPP30 control.
Wastewater-Based Epidemiology (WBE) PCR Kits:
- Kits are optimized for wastewater-based epidemiology and include all necessary primers, probes, and controls for accurate and highly sensitive detection of targets.
National digital PCR and NGS Service for a growing list of pathogens in wastewater:
- Quickly determine which pathogens are circulating in your community and institutions with one small sample
- We send you a sample collection kit including shipping and everything you need to return your raw wastewater sample to us for processing, digital PCR analysis or sequencing, report generation, and trend analysis
- The company has a proprietary deep-sequencing pipeline that enables the reporting of very low variant abundance, allowing communities to spot new variants and trends in advance with just one wastewater sample
GT Molecular is empowering hundreds of academic, commercial, and public testing laboratories around the world with its easy-to-use and accurate PCR assay kits and its national testing and sequencing services.
GT Molecular is a leader in providing highly customizable, ultrasensitive, digital PCR and RT-qPCR tests and wastewater-based testing services. GTM's patent-pending assay technology provides a user friendly, out-of-box solution for rapid deployment and yields reliable and consistent measurements while detecting as little as 3 molecules of target nucleic acid. The company has a growing catalog of molecular assays that includes SARS-CoV-2 multi-variant tests, cancer panels, and multiplexed pathogen panels.
