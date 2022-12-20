IronVest, the world's first decentralized security and privacy super app is now available for consumers

The security-first super app eliminates the vulnerabilities created by common password managers and secures access to users' online accounts, payments, and personal data - from login to sign out

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IronVest, an emerging market leader in consumer digital security and privacy, today announced its decentralized biometric security super app that protects digital accounts, online payments and personal data via an intuitive browser extension and mobile app is now available for consumers.

As fraudsters and cyber criminals shift their focus from attacking infrastructure to attacking individuals, IronVest provides consumers with user-friendly, comprehensive protection of their all accounts and online actions. IronVest leverages its patented decentralized, hermetic fraud prevention technology, called AuthenticAction™, to ensure only the authorized user can access and transact in their most sensitive accounts, including banking and investing accounts, email, social media, workplace apps, and file sharing.

IronVest's continuous authentication technology delivers a seamless user experience that verifies a user's identity both before and after signing in. It protects against the most common and sophisticated cyberattacks on consumers, such as account takeovers resulting from stolen passwords, credential stuffing, SIM Swaps, Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) hijacking, and phishing.

IronVest's security-first app provides next-gen password and MFA protection, ensuring unauthorized users like fraudsters and cybercriminals can't access user accounts, reset passwords, or steal MFA passcodes codes sent via SMS or email.

"Most consumers today rely on password managers to protect their accounts, but if a bad actor gets access to the password manager, they get access to all of their account logins," said Avi Turgeman, CEO & Co-Founder of IronVest. "Furthermore, fraudsters can attack other access points, such account resets and MFA passcodes sent via SMS or email."

IronVest also enables users to create new accounts with strong passwords protected by its biometric fraud prevention technology and to shop online privately and securely without exposing their personal information. The super app automatically generates masked email addresses, single-use virtual credit cards, and virtual phone numbers, reducing the personal data footprint vulnerable to data breaches. With the IronVest browser add-on, a user could visit an e-commerce site, and with a simple, selfie-biometrics user experience, sign up, autofill shipping and payment details, and check out, without adding their personal and payment info to the site, reducing the risks associated with data breaches.

About IronVest

IronVest is on a mission to empower consumers and employees to seamlessly protect their online accounts and identity as they navigate and transact in the digital world. The IronVest security and privacy platform and super app combine decentralized, face-biometric fraud prevention technology and a seamless user experience to protect account access and post-access activity in the most sensitive accounts: banks, email, file sharing, business applications and health records. The all-in-one security and privacy-first super app protects individuals' privacy and personally identifiable information with automatically generated masked emails, phone numbers and credit cards. IronVest is headquartered in New York and boasts a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit IronVest at https://ironvest.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

