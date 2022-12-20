The King of Hard Money is on YouTube

Yanni Raz

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HML Investments launches a one-of-a-kind reality show that will undoubtedly change the way people think about borrowing and lending money for "Real Estate Investing" projects: "Hard Money Lions" is here to show you the ups and downs, the ins, and outs, the pretty and the ugly of a unique industry that can make you rich.

HML Investments Logo (PRNewswire)

"It does not matter on which side you are, whether you are the Lender or the Borrower, "Hard Money" is a great way to build wealth" says Executive Producer of the show and CEO of HML Investments, Yanni Raz.

Viewers will see Yanni Raz, The King of Hard Money's, unorthodox ways of doing business, his extravagant lifestyle and how he uses it to prove that this industry is the best business you can be in.

Hard Money Lions takes you through the daily tasks of a "Private Money" Loan Officer whether they are prospecting in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or Miami, talking to existing clients, closing deals nationwide, looking at properties, signing loan docs, or just chilling in their headquarters' Lion's Lounge in Southern California. Viewers will see and hear directly from savvy investors trying to squeeze the best terms our "Private Money Lenders" have, can or want to offer.

Hard Money Lions premiered in YouTube in October 2022, and it promises to offer many episodes of high learning content full of adrenaline and excitement.

About HML Investments:

HML Investments is a top Hard Money Lender firm in California with over 15 years of Hard Money Lending experience. We lend to new and experience residential Real Estate Investors nationwide. We fund fix and flips projects, ground up construction and single and multi-family rental loans. We can fund and deal, anywhere.

Hard money lions in Action (PRNewswire)

