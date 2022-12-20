Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (TSXV: MNTR) (OTCQB: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ) ("Mantaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Clayson to the position of Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, effective immediately. In addition, Dr. Chris Wilson will be stepping down as Executive Chairman and as a director of the Company. Mantaro would like to thank Dr. Wilson for his services as a director, which included assembling the Company's current portfolio of high-grade gold and silver assets in Bolivia and Peru.

Mr. Clayson has more than 15 years of diverse international experience as an executive and consultant and is highly familiar with equity markets and the management of public companies. He has an in-depth understanding of mineral exploration and development activities, having been involved with numerous such projects, including in Latin America, in a board or management capacity.

Mr. Clayson holds qualifications in corporate finance, insurance, investment management and securities. His previous work has included several years as CEO of a London AIM-quoted mineral exploration company, and extensive consultancy work for two London AIM-quoted companies which brought gold mines into production.

Stephen Clayson, Chief Executive Officer of Mantaro states, "I am excited to be joining Mantaro as we approach what looks to be a cyclical turning point for markets in junior gold and silver shares, and I am ready to lead the Company into a pivotal phase in its evolution, as we aim to build on the promising results of the 2022 drilling campaign at the Golden Hill gold property in Bolivia, and prepare to drill high-grade targets at the Santas Glorias silver property in Peru. I look forward to engaging with Mantaro investors both old and new, and to working with the board to optimize the Company's strategy across all business areas going forward."

In connection with Mr. Clayson's appointment as Chief Executive Officer and director, Mantaro has granted Mr. Clayson options to purchase 750,000 shares at $0.05 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant, subject to certain vesting provisions set by the board of directors.

About Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The Company holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill orogenic gold property ("Golden Hill"), located in the underexplored Precambrian Shield, Bolivia.

The Company also has a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria silver property as well as a 100% interest in each of the La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay properties (collectively, the "Silver Properties"). The Silver Properties are located in Peru.

