MEDIA ADVISORY FOR WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 21, 2022, 4 PM TO 7 PM CST

STEM FEST AT THE R+L CARRIERS NEW ORLEANS BOWL WILL DELIGHT 600 TO 1000 KIDS AND PARENTS WITH MORE THAN 60 STEM ACTIVITIES

Chevron and R+L Carriers sponsor the event presented by STEM NOLA & the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

The event is free, and participants receive a free ticket to the bowl game

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

This groundbreaking event brings STEM learning to a college football bowl game, marrying STEM skills with a national pastime. This big, tradeshow-like festival will feature more than 60 stations where kids and their parents engage in fun activities like operating a robot, building cars that run and drones that fly, watching a live sheep heart dissection, riding a hovercraft, and much more. Students learn and have fun. Students K – 12 have opportunities to work with college volunteers and STEM professionals, who look like them. It is so important for all children to have role models who are scientists, doctors, and engineers. Over the last nine years, STEM Global Action and its leading affiliate, STEM NOLA, have impacted more than 100,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,100 schools.

WHO:

Dr. Calvin Mackie , Founder & President of STEM Global Action & STEM NOLA

Danielle Jones , Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

Hundreds of children

WHERE:

Ceasars Superdome

Garage 5 – Gate F- Claiborne Lounge

1500 Sugar Bowl Dr. New Orleans, LA 70112

WHEN:

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

4 pm to 7 pm CST

Media Contacts:

Edwin Henriquez 504-905-9390/ ehenriquez@stemnola.com

Ellie Hamblen 318-709-8162/ehamblen@gnosf.org

View original content:

SOURCE STEM Global Action