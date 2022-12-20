Pega's Clients, Culture, Market Leadership, and Sustainability Efforts Recognized for Continued Excellence

Recent accolades demonstrate Pega's consistent ability to create excellent experiences for clients, employees, and partners

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced recent accolades recognizing client successes, product innovation, and a culture of excellence. These wins reflect Pega's continued innovation, leadership, and commitment to fostering better experiences for employees, clients, and partners.

Client Success:

Fintech Futures Banking Tech Awards – The following Pega clients were recognized for their use of Pega technology: – The following Pega clients were recognized for their use of Pega technology:

DDMA Awards – Pega client Rabobank won the top prize of the DDMA Customer Data Award for its use of Pega Customer Decision Hub™ to leverage customer data to determine the most relevant messages to deliver to customers.

Product and Content:

Best in Biz – Pega Customer Service ™ was named a Bronze winner in the Best New Product of the Year – Enterprise category in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards for its Voice AI and Messaging AI capabilities

Business Intelligence Group – Pega Customer Decision Hub was named a 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Award winner for its ability to help solve challenges organizations have connecting with prospects and customers. – Pega Customer Decision Hub was named a 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Award winner for its ability to help solve challenges organizations have connecting with prospects and customers.

Constellation Research – Pega's AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation capabilities were recognized on the following Constellation Shortlists: – Pega's AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation capabilities were recognized on the following Constellation Shortlists:

Content Marketing Awards – Pega's GO! Magazine won two awards in visual storytelling for Best Overall Design in Print and Best New Publication Design. – Pega's GO! Magazine won two awards in visual storytelling for Best Overall Design in Print and Best New Publication Design.

eHealthcare Awards – Pega received a platinum award for best overall digital patient experience. – Pega received a platinum award for best overall digital patient experience.

Virtusa – Pega was named the 2022 Partner of the Year by Virtusa, recognized for its client-first, partner centric strategy demonstrating pipeline growth and value delivery for clients. – Pega was named the 2022 Partner of the Year by Virtusa, recognized for its client-first, partner centric strategy demonstrating pipeline growth and value delivery for clients.

Culture and Sustainability:

Boston Business Journal – Pega was named one of BBJ's Largest Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts . – Pega was named one of BBJ's Largest Charitable Contributors in

Building Impact – Pega received a Gold Award for its commitment to volunteerism and dedication to supporting local Boston nonprofit organizations addressing critical social issue areas. – Pega received afor its commitment to volunteerism and dedication to supporting localnonprofit organizations addressing critical social issue areas.

Parity.org – Pega was named a Best Company for Women to Advance as a result of its inclusive culture where women can advance and thrive as key contributors and leaders. – Pega was named a Best Company for Women to Advance as a result of its inclusive culture where women can advance and thrive as key contributors and leaders.

SEAL Awards – CZERO, created by Pega Partner Areteans on Pega's low-code platform, won a Sustainable Business Award for its ability to help organizations gain insights into carbon emissions to achieve their sustainability goals and adapt to changing regulations and requirements. – CZERO, created by Pega Partner Areteans on Pega's low-code platform, won a Sustainable Business Award for its ability to help organizations gain insights into carbon emissions to achieve their sustainability goals and adapt to changing regulations and requirements.

Quotes & Commentary

"Year after year, we remain committed to our client-focused approach to business, delivering technology that supports our clients' ambitious goals," said Don Schuerman, CTO, Pega. "This year's accolades recognize the strides Pega continues to make as a leader in our markets, helping organizations drive real results for their customers with more efficiency, empathy, and effectiveness than ever before. These recognitions reflect the dedication of Pega's employees and partners to helping ensure our clients have the best technology and services possible to succeed."

"At Pega, we strive for a culture of excellence for our people and our technology," said Kate Parente, chief people officer, Pega. "We are proud to have cultivated an environment where we celebrate our employees who live our values while contributing to the greater good. This recognition represents the progress we continue to make both within our organization and our greater community."

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

