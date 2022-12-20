Scania and Girteka collaborate to scale up sustainable transportation

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambitious sustainable transport partnership includes delivery target of up to 600 battery-electric vehicles over the next four years, with additional focus on people sustainability, including further improvements in driver experience.

Scania and the largest European asset-based transportation company Girteka announce an extensive new sustainability partnership, as part of the two companies' shared commitment to reducing emissions from the transport sector.

The ambitious agreement targets the delivery of up to 600 Scania battery-electric vehicles to Girteka over the next four years. At the same time, the companies will collaborate on establishing charging infrastructure and optimising charging solutions. The aim is to help reduce Girteka's customers' climate emissions at competitive costs.

In addition to the agreement on electric vehicles, the scale-up of sustainable transportation will be realised by a deployment of vehicles with Scania's new Super powertrain, which delivers eight percent fuel savings compared to the previous generation, and in 2022 won Scania the Green Truck award for the sixth consecutive year. There will also be a focus on people sustainability: the companies have agreed to work together on driver safety and driver influence, with the intention of accelerating Girteka's ongoing investment in its people.

"We're delighted to be working with Girteka, who share our goal of making the transport system more sustainable," says Stefano Fedel, Executive Vice President, Head of Sales and Marketing at Scania.

"As part of our aim of reaching a significant share electrical trucks of our sales in the coming years, it is crucial to partner up with key stakeholders in the European transport ecosystem. It's also exciting to have the chance to work together on other aspects, including people sustainability," he adds.

"The cooperation with Scania is a next step on our path to become a top-ten logistics company in Europe. With the goal of moving road transportation in a sustainable direction, we have joined Scania to share our experiences and collaborate on developing the future transport system in Europe. We will do it by a diversification of road transportation, where we deploy both fuel-efficient solutions and electric trucks, to deliver affordable logistics services, based on sustainable solutions" says Mindaugas Pasilauskas, CEO of ClassTrucks, transport asset management company of Girteka.

"Sustainability also means safety and convenience for the drivers, so I'm happy that we, together with Scania, can contribute to the overall growth of safety on European roads, with mutual benefits for our customers, employees and communities," adds Pasilauskas.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall, Corporate Public and Media Relations manager.

Telephone: +46 (0)76 724 45 27. E-mail: erik.bratthall@scania.com

Tomasz Weber, Head of Corporate Communications

Telephone: +48 503 925 249. E-mail: Tomasz.weber@girteka.eu

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/209/3687231/1747303.pdf Scania and Girteka collaborate to scale up sustainable transportation_ https://news.cision.com/scania/i/22245-004-16-7,c3128128 22245-004 16-7 https://news.cision.com/scania/i/22245-024,c3128129 22245-024

View original content:

SOURCE Scania