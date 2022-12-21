Ecopetrol contracts a USD 1 billion loan with International Banks as part of its 2023 refinancing strategy

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC, the "Company") informs that, as part of its debt management strategy and refinancing of 2023 maturities, it entered into a USD 1.0 billion credit agreement with The Bank of Nova Scotia (with a participation of USD 700 million) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (with a participation of USD 300 million).

The loan has a term of five (5) years commencing on the signing date, subject to the following conditions: (i) principal amortizable in four equal semiannual installments during the last two years of the term of the agreement and (ii) a variable interest rate of SOFR + 210 basis points payable semiannually; among others.

The contract was authorized by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit ("MHCP" for its Spanish acronym) through resolution 3373 of December 19, 2022, within the framework of a request submitted by the Company to execute an external public debt management operation:

i. For the substitution of the current nominal amount of USD 665 million under the non-revolving committed line entered on September 20, 2018 with Mizuho Bank Ltd., The Bank of Nova Scotia and Banco Sabadell, which was authorized by the MHCP pursuant to Resolution No. 2733 of September 04, 2018; and,

ii. To make payments on the principal maturities of the Cartagena Refinery loans assumed by the Company, authorized by the MHCP pursuant to Resolution No. 4112 of December 7, 2017.

To obtain the loan, the Company complied with all the required internal and external procedures and approvals.

The Company believes the conditions obtained illustrate confidence of the international financial sector in the Company and its proactive management of the 2023 debt maturities.

