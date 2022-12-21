Harris Teeter and SpartanNash to Keynote NFRA Executive Conference

A Professional Development Event with a Focus on Shopper and Industry Trends

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) will hold its 31st annual Executive Conference on April 17-19, 2023, at the Tempe Mission Palms in Tempe, Ariz. Retailer keynote speakers include Tammy DeBoer, President of Harris Teeter and Tony Sarsam, CEO of SpartanNash.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (PRNewsfoto/National Frozen & Refrigerated ) (PRNewswire)

This relaxed, three-day event brings frozen and refrigerated food industry professionals together to network and learn about the latest consumer insights on industry growth and trends. This educational opportunity is perfect for industry newcomers as well as industry veterans. NFRA encourages professionals of all levels to attend, as the informal atmosphere encourages group discussion and personal interaction.

The conference will open on Monday, April 17 with the optional Greater Penguin Golf Tournament at nearby Raven Phoenix Golf Club, followed by an evening welcome reception at the hotel.

Tuesday, April 18 will offer an impressive lineup of speakers, beginning with Retailer Keynote, DeBoer. Jason English, Goldman Sachs, will offer an update on the state of the U.S. consumer as it relates to income, inflation, and net savings/credit. David Portalatin, The NPD Group, will review the Future of Dinner report on consumers continuing to prepare and eat meals at home after the pandemic. Bryan Gildenberg, Confluencer Commerce, will dive into how retailers are winning over shoppers; and from Cornell University is Dr. Ana Krieger's interactive presentation helping attendees learn basic approaches to improve both sleep health and daytime performance.

Sessions continue after lunch with retailer SpartanNash as well as Ian Jenkins, 4media, who will give a preview on research being conducted on behalf of NFRA. A reception will close the evening, where attendees can mingle and get to know fellow industry professionals.

On Wednesday, April 19 the conference will conclude with breakfast and a final informational session from Ben Metzger and Chris Johnson of Cleveland Research Group on transportation trends and key themes in refrigerated/frozen retail. Attendees can learn about NFRA's PR and marketing initiatives and how to get involved by attending the Promotions Committee Meeting or the ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen session explaining this new joint promotion.

Registration is currently open on the conference website at NFRAExecutiveConference.org. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are also available.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA (www.NFRAweb.org) is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its www.EasyHomeMeals.com consumer website and social media properties.

