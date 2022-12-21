NFT Market Gets Ready For a New Big Trend: Say Hello To the New NTO Collection From Choise.com

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto firm and earn marketplace Choise.com is excited to announce the start of a new initiative, NFT Token Offering (NTO). By launching an NTO Collection, Choise.com sets out to introduce new mechanics that will fundamentally change the distribution market for tokens and NFTs.

NTO is a new type of token distribution that introduces a new asset class concept - overcollateralized NFTs. Each NFT offered via Choise.com NTO is backed by the company's native CHO tokens that are already actively traded on exchanges. This means that each NFT has actual value behind it.

Choise.com is a leading earn marketplace that has been around since 2017. It offers a unified ecosystem where people can easily find and make use of various financial solutions to earn on their digital assets. This allows Choise.com clients the chance to select the most promising products and enjoy high returns from their investments without having to delve too deep into technical details.

Now Choise.com aims to change the distribution market for tokens and NFTs. The Chobies NTO Collection is the first in the upcoming line of Choise.com NTO products. It embodies an interesting trend that might pick up in the crypto market over time.

The NTO launch will be taking place in 6 stages, and the amount of offered NFTs will grow with each of them. The minting price will increase by $50 stage by stage.

Until now the value of NFTs was hard to assess, and their price could fluctuate wildly as a result. With Chobies, investors acquire NFTs that are backed by tokens with real value. Monitoring the rate of CHO allows them to estimate the viability of their investments. In the long-term, this can become a great way for companies to expand their operations and grow their shareholder base.

NFTs represent a good tool for tokenization of various creative and financial assets. And Choise.com NTO can help establish a new industry standard where companies with good tokenomics can raise the necessary funds to develop their own products, while catering to the desires of market players. As a result, everyone stands to benefit.

