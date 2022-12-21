SITRYX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT THE LONGWOOD HEALTHCARE LEADERS PRE-JPM WEBCONFERENCE, JANUARY 5TH & JANUARY 6TH, 2023

OXFORD, England, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitryx Therapeutics Ltd (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of immunometabolism, today announced that Neil Weir, Chief Executive Officer of Sitryx, will participate in a discussion titled "Early Preparation for Partnering" at the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Pre-JPM webconference on Friday, January 6, 2023.

To learn more about the event, view the agenda, and request an invitation, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com . Meetings are invitation-only. To request an invitation or recommend a colleague, email aine@longwoodfund.com .

About Longwood Healthcare Leaders

Longwood Healthcare Leaders meetings bring together leading biotech and pharma CEOs, heads of R&D, top academics, and healthcare investors for off-the-record discussions to drive transparency and collaboration in order to accelerate the translation of discoveries into medicines to help patients. Substantial donations enabled by these meetings benefit several charities.

About Sitryx Therapeutics

Sitryx is a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of immunometabolism. The company's proprietary platform and Product Engine are built on a deep understanding of the intersection of inflammatory signaling and metabolism. Sitryx is advancing a pipeline of disease-modifying therapies towards the clinic, on its own and with its strategic partner, Eli Lilly and Company, for a wide range of autoimmune disorders. In 2018, Sitryx raised $30 million Series A funding from an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Longwood Fund and GSK. In 2020, Sitryx formed a global licensing and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. Lilly also became an investor in the Company. Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

amy@juniper-point.com

858-366-3243

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sitryx Therapeutics