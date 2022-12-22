The Elizabeth Elting Foundation and The Campaign Against Hunger Team Up to Fight Food Insecurity

This Holiday Season, The Elizabeth Elting Foundation is Giving The Gift Of Hope with 100,000 Meals

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Elting Foundation is again partnering with The Campaign Against Hunger to help combat food insecurity this holiday season. The Foundation is proud to announce a donation of $178,000 to the nonprofit The Campaign Against Hunger (TCAH), which will provide 100,000 meals for families in need throughout the New York City area.

(PRNewsfoto/Elizabeth Elting Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Over 33.8 million Americans are struggling with food insecurity, living without access to affordable, nutritious meals, and 1 in 8 homes with children are unable to buy enough food for their families. Nearly 2 million of those living with hunger are New Yorkers, and 1 in 5 New York City children rely on food pantries for meals. Growing inequality and hunger have been longtime crises throughout the U.S., and the pandemic and rising inflation have intensified these issues, leaving many families struggling to get by. Access to complete, nutritious food is fundamental to our health, wellbeing, and ability to thrive. With the wealth gap expanding exponentially, a growing number of Americans, especially in underserved communities, are facing hardship and hunger, making the fight against food insecurity more vital than ever.

"I can think of few needs more urgent than ensuring that everyone has the ability to feed their family," said Liz Elting, Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation. "No one should ever have to go without food, no matter the season. I'm proud to be able to support The Campaign Against Hunger in its efforts to combat food insecurity, and I'm grateful to have a like-minded partner in the fight for a future where everyone has access to the resources they need to flourish. We're all in this together, and we have to take care of each other."

"The Campaign Against Hunger is thrilled to once again partner with the Elizabeth Elting Foundation to provide nutritious meals for New York City families living with food insecurity," said Dr. Melony Samuels, TCAH CEO and Founder. "This gift will help us ensure vulnerable New Yorkers have food on their tables this holiday season. The Foundation is an essential partner and an invaluable ally in our fight for food equity. Together, we will bring hope and meals to families impacted by the social and economic challenges of these last few difficult years. I sincerely thank the Foundation for its love of community as we bring love, joy, and cheer to those we serve!"

For more information about The Elizabeth Elting Foundation and its ongoing work to break down barriers, bridge gaps, and create systemic change so that all people can succeed, thrive, and reach their potential, please visit www.elizabetheltingfoundation.org . To learn more about The Campaign Against Hunger, its work to end hunger, and how you too can give the gift of hope and meals this holiday season, please visit www.tcahnyc.org .

About the Elizabeth Elting Foundation

The critical work of the future is breaking down the barriers that hold back women and marginalized people and advancing true equality for all. With an eye toward that future, the Elizabeth Elting Foundation is committed to promoting progressive and feminist efforts to eradicate systemic barriers, promote public health and education, achieve workplace equality, rise beyond the glass ceiling, and open the doors to economic independence for those society has far too often shut out.

About Liz Elting

Liz Elting, Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, is an entrepreneur, business leader, linguaphile, philanthropist, feminist, and mother. After living, studying, and working in five countries across the globe, Liz founded TransPerfect out of an NYU dorm room in 1992 and served as Co-CEO until 2018. TransPerfect is the world's largest language solutions company, with over $1.1 billion in revenue and offices in more than 100 cities worldwide. Liz received the 2019 Charles Waldo Haskins Award for business and public service from NYU's Stern School of Business, the American Heart Association's 2020 Health Equity Leadership Award, the Alliance of Women Entrepreneurs' 2021 Vertex Award for changing the face and direction of women's high-growth entrepreneurship, the American Heart Association's 2022 Woman Changing the World Award, and Trinity College's 2022 Kathleen O'Connor Boelhouwer '85 Alumni Initiative Award. Liz has been recognized as a NOW Woman of Power & Influence, American Express' and Entrepreneur magazine's Woman of the Year, and one of Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women every year since the list's inception.

Press Contact:

Ericho PR

Tessa Freeman

tessa@erichopr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elizabeth Elting Foundation