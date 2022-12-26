InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hemorrhoid Relief Product (BEC-247)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to shrink swollen hemorrhoids and provide immediate comfort," said an inventor, from Dorchester, Mass., "so I invented the HEMICICLES. My design offers an alternative to using messy ointments or creams."

The patent-pending invention provides effective relief from the discomfort of hemorrhoids. In doing so, it helps to shrink the swollen area. As a result, it relieves the pain, burning and itching of hemorrhoids. The invention features a practical and convenient design that is easy to transport and use so it is ideal for individuals who experience hemorrhoids. Additionally, it would be readily available when needed.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-247, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

