GoodLeap Forms Advisory Council with Diverse Leadership and Expertise

Ten inaugural members bring deep experience in business, advocacy, and sustainable technology to help GoodLeap continue its exponential growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC , America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, announced today the formation of its Advisory Council. The Council will work closely with GoodLeap's executive team to continue to drive growth across current and new aspects of the business. Specifically, the Council brings renowned experience from a variety of sectors, including Fortune 100 corporations and prominent non-profit organizations, and features leading technologists, celebrated activists, and entrepreneurs.

GoodLeap logo (PRNewsfoto/GoodLeap) (PRNewswire)

"Our Advisory Council brings together an unparalleled group of successful leaders, brilliant thinkers, and activists"

The ten inaugural members of GoodLeap's Advisory Council are (in alphabetical order):

Willow Bay , Dean, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

Stephen DeBerry , Founder and Managing Partner, Bronze Investments

Ping Fu , American Entrepreneur

Tony Gonzalez , Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee, Actor, Philanthropist, Sports Analyst, Author, and Entrepreneur

Jeff Immelt , Venture Partner, New Enterprise Associates, Author, Former Chairman and CEO, GE

Edward Norton , Actor, Filmmaker, UN Goodwill Ambassador

M. Sanjayan , CEO, Conservation International

Blair Taylor , Managing Director of Talent & Organization, Inclusion & Diversity, North American Lead, Accenture

Penni Thow , Founder and CEO, Copper

Shailene Woodley , Actor and Activist

"In support of our mission to connect a world where everyone can live more sustainably, we must continue to expand our expertise," said Hayes Barnard, founder, chairman and CEO of GoodLeap. "Our Advisory Council brings together an unparalleled group of successful leaders, brilliant thinkers, and activists who challenge us to think more broadly about how we achieve our objectives to care for the planet."

About GoodLeap

GoodLeap is America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, delivering a technology-driven financing experience that is simple, fast, and frictionless. The company's proprietary point-of-sale platform is actively used by more than 20,000 home improvement professionals, creating an efficient channel for financial institutions to deploy capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap has mobilized over $19 billion financing for sustainable upgrades since 2018, empowering countless consumers to live a more sustainable lifestyle. GoodLeap is a proud partner of GivePower, an international nonprofit organization committed to deploying solar-powered clean water and clean energy systems to communities in need around the world. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow and connect with us at goodleap.com.

Contact: press@goodleap.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoodLeap