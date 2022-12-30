DEFEAT "LOW E" IN 2023: NEW NATIONAL SURVEY FINDS THAT 89 PERCENT OF PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING FROM LOW ENERGY (SPOILER ALERT: FITNESS IS THE ANTIDOTE)

Find Your Big Fitness Energy™ in 2023 at Planet Fitness – Join for $1 Down and only $10 a Month from Dec. 31 – Jan. 12

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to find their Big Fitness Energy™ – by prioritizing their physical and mental health with a special limited-time offer*. Join Planet Fitness, the Judgement Free Zone®, for $1 down and only $10 a month from Dec. 31 – Jan. 12. Whether you're suffering from low energy (or 'Low E,' as Planet Fitness calls it), trying to get back into a fitness routine or looking to join a gym for the first time, Planet Fitness can help you get inspired and motivated this New Year's – and with this special limited-time offer, you can cancel anytime. Find the nearest club or join online here.

Energy levels can greatly impact how people tackle day-to-day activities – from working to exercising to completing common chores. To further understand how many people experience 'Low E' and the impacts it has on their lives, Planet Fitness commissioned a national study**, which found that 89 percent of people would be willing to give up something they cherish just to have high energy for a year, including online shopping for a month (40 percent), social media (36 percent), caffeine (33 percent) for a year, or even sex for a month (33 percent). Additional findings include:

Suffering from 'Low E.' Nearly 9 in 10 (89 percent) of people do not have extremely high energy, with 50 percent blaming 'Low E' on aging and 42 percent saying their energy plummets when they are stressed or worried.

Battle of the 'Low E'-xes. Of those who suffer from low energy, women are more likely than men to feel more tired on a daily basis, with 52 percent saying energy levels decreased with age (vs. 48 percent of men). Furthermore, people feel like they wouldn't be able to accomplish tasks with their current energy levels – with more than half (52 percent) saying they don't have the energy to run a mile.

Energy is Essential. 58 percent of people would use a full tank of unlimited energy to complete their chores for the week, where one in two (51 percent) people would use it to exercise.

The Gift of Energy. 71 percent of people admit they'd offer the gift of energy to someone else, with 42 percent saying a spouse or partner would be their top recipient.

"Many people have been struggling with low energy – especially coming out of the pandemic and from the hustle and bustle of the holidays – but they're ready to shake off the fatigue and reenergize themselves. We know that exercise and physical activity can help boost energy, and Planet Fitness is here to support members on their fitness journeys by helping them prioritize their health and wellness, so they can get back to feeling good," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "Our comfortable Judgement Free Zone® offers exceptional value at $10 a month and can be a resource for starting or continuing members' workout journeys, regardless of their fitness levels, and help them find their Big Fitness Energy™ in the New Year. From smaller, lower impact workouts to heart pumping exercises, even a little movement can go a long way to boost one's energy, and Planet Fitness can help kickstart the process to find those instant fitness feels in 2023."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The free and recently redesigned Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests, and features a redesigned home screen, a refreshed "Member Perks" section, an enhanced "Workouts" section, a new "My Journey" section, and more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited-time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

**Online survey conducted by Wired Research to 2,011 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percent.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2022, Planet Fitness had more than 16.6 million members and 2,353 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

