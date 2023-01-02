InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Gadget for Slicing Pie & Cheesecake (LBT-403)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a neat and efficient way to slice a pie or cheesecake into even pieces," said an inventor, from Vass, N.C., "so I invented the READY- SLICE. My design eliminates the mess associated with using a knife and it enables the dessert to be more easily removed and served."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of slicing a cheesecake or pie into equal portions. In doing so, it offers an alternative to slicing with a knife. As a result, it saves time and effort, it reduces messes and it could contribute to a better presentation. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants and bakeries. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-403, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp