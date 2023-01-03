BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO ANNOUNCE FISCAL 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RESULTS ON JANUARY 10, 2023

UNION, N.J., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 8:15am EDT. The fiscal 2022 third quarter results press release and related materials, for the period ended November 26, 2022, will be issued approximately 45 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call and Investor Presentation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s fiscal 2022 third quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-404-400-0571, or if international, 1-866-374-5140, and entering passcode ID number 32641301#. An audio webcast of the conference call, along with the sales and earnings press release and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://bedbathandbeyond.gcs-web.com/investor-relations. The webcast will be available for replay after the call.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harmondiscount.com, and facevalues.com.

