Capital Square Promotes Mark Mercado to Executive Vice President, Investment Programs & Operations

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today the promotion of Mark Mercado to executive vice president, investment programs and operations.

(PRNewsfoto/Capital Square) (PRNewswire)

"I have worked with Mark Mercado for nearly two decades," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "He is a superstar able to handle complex, stressful projects with ease. We are thrilled to have Mark continue to lead the West Coast office and manage two important teams at Capital Square."

Mercado, whose career in financial services spans more than 20 years, joined Capital Square in 2020 as vice president of private offerings. He most recently held the position of senior vice president, investment programs, where he oversaw the closing and investor relations departments. He has extensive experience in financial services, including investment product development, sales, closings, acquisitions, due diligence and the management of key accounts.

"Mark has done a fantastic job leading our West Coast office and has demonstrated exceptional leadership while working to generate and close new DST, opportunity zone fund and LLC investments from a growing number of wealth managers and investment advisors," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "He is a key member of our executive leadership team with extensive experience, having helped raise more than $3.5 billion of investor equity during his lengthy career."

Prior to joining Capital Square, Mercado served as vice president of private offerings at SmartStop Asset Management, assisting with the launch of its private REITs and Delaware statutory trust offerings. Previously, Mercado spent nearly six years with Grubb & Ellis and its predecessor, Triple Net Properties, as a tenant-in-common closing manager.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years, the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the Southeastern U.S., with eight current projects with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1389

jill@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capital Square