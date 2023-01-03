PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti 12GB VERTO; PNY Introduces Latest 40 Series NVIDIA GeForce GPU

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY announced today the expansion of its revolutionary NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 40 Series PNY and XLR8 Gaming family of GPUs with the addition of the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB VERTO™ graphics cards.

The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is the 3rd addition to PNY's 40 Series GPUs and will be available in three different configurations: XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ Overclocked, XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ and PNY VERTO. Powered by the new, ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture and the 3rd generation of RTX, the new RTX 4070 Ti GPUs deliver enhanced gaming realism, powerful real time ray tracing, extreme overclocking capabilities, and cutting-edge features to accelerate the way you game. Experience fourth-generation tensor cores for up to 2x AI performance, up to 4x the performance with DLSS 3 powered by AI, up to 2x ray tracing performance and NVIDIA Reflex; to support all gaming demands.

Colossal Performance and Speed

Breakthrough performance barriers and experience a quantum leap in performance, PNY's RTX 4070 Ti GPUs let you effortlessly power through content creation and gaming experiences with blazingly fast graphics processing at all resolutions, even up to 8k. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti delivers extreme performance combined with super-fast G6X memory for an unparalleled graphics experience. RTX 4070 Ti GPUs feature a compact and quiet triple fan design, 12GB GDDR6X of on-board memory to deliver increased memory throughput for greater performance at higher resolutions. Experience the most immersive gaming and content creation.

Powerhouse Design

PNY's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti models are available as part of the VERTO family of graphics cards. Equipped with triple fan coolers, VGA support kit, PCIe-5 12VHPWR adapter and EPIC-X RGB™ lighting, offering electrifying styling. The RTX 4070 Ti was meticulously crafted for high-performance cooling, with durable twin ball bearing fan hubs and a long-life sleeve on the PNY VERTO GPU, plus a sleek aluminum backplate to protect sensitive components and to provide additional cooling. Seven heat pipes on the XLR8 Gaming VERTO GUPs and six heat pipes on the PNY VERTO GPU in conjunction with a copper base offer high-performance cooling even when running resource-heavy games and content creation. XLR8 Gaming ARGB and Overclocked RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards feature three 100mm fans and the PNY RTX 4070 Ti features three 90mm fans for a more compact design without compromising performance.

Unprecedented Gaming Experience

With unprecedented power at your fingertips, the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards bring the future of gaming to you. Immerse yourself into the most advanced and graphic-intense AAA games and game like a pro with the powerful combination of ultra-high performance and super-fast memory. The new RTX 4070 Ti joins the RTX 40 series, delivering top tier performance and stability, with the most immersive gaming experience.

Overclocking and ARGB Customization

The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VERTO and Overclocked GPUs feature extraordinary EPIC-X RGB™ lighting to showcase your unique style. Level-up and illuminate your system with brilliant RGB lighting, fine-tune performance parameters and monitor critical stats like core and memory clocks, core temperature, fan speed, RGB lighting and more with PNY's VelocityX™ control software.

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti 12GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB™ Triple Fan Overclocked Graphics Card DLSS 3

12GB GDDR6X (192-bit)

Triple Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

EPIC-X RGB™

Overclocking: via VelocityX™ software

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti 12GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB™ Triple Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3

12GB GDDR6X (192-bit)

Triple Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

EPIC-X RGB™

VelocityX™ software

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti 12GB VERTO Triple Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3

12GB GDDR6X (192-bit)

Triple Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

Product Availability

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be available January 5th via BestBuy.com, Amazon.com and other eTail partners starting at $799.99.

About PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates over 35 years of business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, Computer Memory Upgrade Modules, Cables, NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer Graphics Cards, NVIDIA® Professional Graphics Cards, NVIDIA® Tesla supercomputing inferencing cards, NVIDIA® DGX™ Systems, NVIDIA® Networking Solutions, and PNY GPU powered servers and workstations. The company's photography-videography, mobility, 3D gaming-visualization, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally. Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

XLR8 Gaming, PNY Technologies' brand designed for gaming and modding enthusiasts powers their journey towards the ultimate PC experience.

(1) The PNY logo is a registered trademark of PNY Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2023 PNY Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

