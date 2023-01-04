Cardinality.ai selected as a GovTech 100 company for 2023!

GovTech 100 distinction is awarded by Government Technology Magazine each year to recognize leadership in delivering impactful solutions to government agencies.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinality.ai , a leading data technology company, today announced being selected as a GovTech 100 company for 2023. More than 5,000 caseworkers across five states, 10+ nonprofits and healthcare providers are utilizing Cardinality's ready-built AI solutions to modernize their digital engagement with citizens.

"We're honored by this recognition, and will continue to serve Government agencies and deliver impactful solutions in the GovTech market" said Thiag Loganathan, Cardinality's Co-founder and CEO.

The GovTech100 list is an editorial-driven list that is shaped by a variety of key market experts, government employees, investors, and Government Technologies editorial team.

Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer for Government Technology, said, "This year we have seen an exponential increase in gov tech market activity – from new companies starting up to help government tackle complex challenges, to existing companies joining forces for scale through consolidations, gov tech as an industry is clearly showing its recession-proof characteristics. Each of the GovTech 100 companies demonstrates the energy of our market across all gov tech segments."

About Cardinality.ai

Cardinality.ai is a data technology company delivering solutions that equip government agencies to achieve better citizen outcomes by eliminating friction and improving the experience of citizens and government workers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS Solutions. More than 5000 caseworkers across 8 government agencies in 5 states and 10+ nonprofits and healthcare providers are already utilizing Cardinality.ai ready-built AI solutions to modernize their digital engagement with citizens.

